Bears Loan Defender Michael Kim to South Carolina

March 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that defenseman Michael Kim has been loaned to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Kim, 27, has played two games with Hershey this season, striking for an assist in each contest. He's appeared in 51 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Springfield, and Hershey, posting 12 helpers.

With the Stingrays this season, Kim ranks second in scoring among the club's defenders with 27 points (5g, 22a) over 38 games.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center tonight at 7:05 p.m. The Bears return home to GIANT Center where they will host the Rochester Americans for Hall of Fame Night and Print Works On Demand Poster Night on Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.