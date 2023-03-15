Silver Knights Defeated by Barracuda, 6-2

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the San Jose Barracuda, 6-2, on the road on Wednesday morning. Brendan Brisson and captain Brayden Pachal scored goals for the Silver Knights.

The Barracuda opened the scoring first with a goal less than one minute into the game.

But Brisson was quick to respond, assisted by Jonas Rondbjerg and Daniil Miromanov.

Pachal would then give the Knights their first lead of the game, assisted by Sakari Manninen and Gage Quinney to give the team a 2-1 lead.

However, the Barracuda responded with five unanswered goals to seal a victory for San Jose.

