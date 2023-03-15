Roadrunners to Host Free Pregame St. Patrick's Day Party Friday, March 17

March 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, will host a free Pregame St. Patrick's Day Party at 4:30 p.m. MST on Friday, March 17, before playing host to the Calgary Flames at 7:00 p.m. MST. The Party will take place on the Plaza outside Tucson Arena and will feature food, drinks, and LIVE music by Liz & Pete, a Tucson-based music group.

Leading up to the game, fans can get involved with the team's Luck of the Roadrunners event on Dash, with St. Patrick's Day/Roadrunners themed and player-signed Mystery Pucks, Ties, and Hats available, as well as a bid to win opportunity for a VIP Meet & Greet Package for the highest bidder. The event runs until Friday, March 17 at 9:00 p.m. MST for the Ties, Hats, and Meet & Greet opportunity, and until Sunday, March 19 at 9:00 p.m. MST for the Mystery Pucks, with all proceeds benefitting Roadrunners Community Efforts.

After the Roadrunners welcome the Calgary Wranglers, AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames, to Tucson Arena for the first time on Friday, a Postgame Party with Green Beer and other St. Patrick's Day food and drink specials will take place at Dillinger Brewery 4th Ave Taproom (402 E 9th St).

Tucson will take on the Wranglers once again Saturday night as part of a First Responder's Day Doubleheader Presented by Fox Sports 1450 AM and iHeartMedia with support from Arizona Daily Star. The Tucson Police and Fire Departments will square off for a First Responder's Game at Tucson Arena at 4:30 p.m. MST before the Roadrunners take the ice at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Tucson will be wearing Specialty First Responders jerseys for the series finale against Calgary, with a live postgame bid to win event for the jerseys being held after the game with participation from Roadrunners players. March 18 also features the return of Rudy's Texas B-B-Q Family Packs that include four tickets, four hats and a gift card to Rudy's Texas B-B-Q available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Rudys. Saturday's contest will also be the fifth Roadrunners game this season to be televised live in Southern Arizona on The CW Tucson.

For information on the full four-game home stand at the Tucson Arena and to purchase tickets, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.