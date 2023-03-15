Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Coachella Valley Firebirds

March 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







The Iowa Wild make their first visit to Acrisure Arena to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds Wednesday at 9 p.m. Iowa took three of a possible four points from Coachella Valley when the Firebirds came to Des Moines in late January.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Iowa's special teams units enjoyed a successful weekend against Manitoba; the Wild went 4-for-9 on the power play and did not allow a goal across five penalty kills. The two games against the Moose marked the first time this season that the Wild scored multiple power-play goals in consecutive games while also holding the opposing unit scoreless. Iowa has played 10 games in which the power play scored two or more goals.

STREAKS OF NOTE

- Nic Petan has points in five consecutive games (2-4=6)

- Marco Rossi is riding a four-game point streak (3-5=8)

- Joe Hicketts has points in three games in a row (1-3=4)

- Adam Beckman has recorded back-to-back two-goal games

FOUR OR MORE

- The Wild have not allowed more than three goals in the last eight games

- Iowa is 20-2-2-0 when scoring four or more goals this season

- Coachella Valley has scored four or more goals in seven of the last nine games

- The Firebirds are 26-1-1-0 when scoring four or more goals this season

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.