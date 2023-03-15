This Week in Iowa Wild Hockey

The Iowa Wild swept the Manitoba Moose at home last weekend and advanced their win streak to five games. This week, the Wild travel to California to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds and the San Diego Gulls. Continue reading This Week In Iowa Wild Hockey for your weekly update on the team!

TEAM LEADERS

* Points: Sammy Walker (45, 25g-20a)

* Goals: Sammy Walker (25)

* Assists: Joe Hicketts (36)

* PIM: Brandon Baddock (121)

UPCOMING GAMES

* Wednesday, Mar. 15 at 9 p.m. at Coachella Valley Firebirds * Friday, Mar. 17 at 9 p.m. at Coachella Valley Firebirds

* Saturday, Mar. 18 at 9 p.m. at San Diego Gulls

* Tuesday, Mar. 21 at 9 p.m. at San Diego Gulls

NOTABLE STORYLINES

* With a weekend sweep of the Manitoba Moose, the Wild jumped to fourth place in the Central Division standings

* Marco Rossi has eight points (3-5=8) in his last four games

* Zane McIntyre has won four consecutive starts

* The Wild will wear a jersey designed by local artist Curtis Poortinga on Saturday, Mar. 25 against the Grand Rapids Griffins; the sweater will be unveiled on Monday, Mar. 20 and become available for auction

IN THE COMMUNITY

* Crash will visit the Harbach Community Center in Clive on Wednesday afternoon to play floor hockey with local kids

THEY SAID IT!

"Before these two games, we had a lot of chances. Maybe we didn't score, but it was important to have chances. Then in the last two games, we scored on the power play. It's huge and you can see that we can win games like that when we score on the power play." - Iowa Wild forward Marco Rossi on special teams and the weekend's games against Manitoba.

