Barracuda Sign Roman Kinal to ATO

March 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed defenseman Roman Kinal (KUH-nahl) to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

Kinal, 24, just finished his fifth and final season at UConn, serving as the team's captain. In 35 games, he notched seven points (two goals, five assists), 42 penalty minutes and a minus-seven rating. During his career with the Huskies, he skated in 121 contests, totaling 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists), 88 penalty minutes and a plus-three rating. The left-shot blueliner sat out the 2019-20 season due to injury.

Prior to his collegiate career, the six-foot-two, 190-pound native of Waterford, Mich., spent one season with the USHL'sDubuque Fighting Saints in 2017-18 and one year with the NAHL'sWichita Falls Wildcats in 2016-17.

