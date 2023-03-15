Ads to Give out Cole Schneider Bobbleheads Friday

March 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals will honor Captain Cole Schneider with his very own bobblehead this Friday night, March 17th when the first 2,500 fans will take one home courtesy of Wrangler for their 7 pm game with the Chicago Wolves.

Click here for Video of Schneider with his bobblehead.

In his second season as team Captain and his fourth overall in Milwaukee, Schneider is second on the Admirals roster with 21 goals and 39 points and leads the club with seven power-play tallies. He has skated in all 57 of the team's contests as the Ads sit just one point back of first-place Texas in the Central Division with 15 to play in the regular season.

The Williamsville, NY native has been one of the most prolific scorers in the Admirals 22-year AHL history. He has accumulated 79 goals and 88 assists for 167 points in 206 games since being acquired from the New York Rangers in 2019. He ranks third in team AHL history in goals and is currently tied for seventh in points, just six points back of third place.

Schneider and the Admirals have two games left in their five-game homestand as they face the Wolves on Friday and then welcome the Grand Rapids Griffins to Panther Arena on Saturday at 6 pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.