Moose Reassign Johnson to Newfoundland

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned forward Isaac Johnson to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Johnson, 24, appeared in 11 games with the Moose this season and tallied two points (1G, 1A). The forward also posted 31 points (14G, 17A) in 23 games with the Growlers and recorded a plus-14 rating through those contests. Johnson has suited up in 22 career AHL games, all with Manitoba, and posted six points (2G, 4A) in those outings.

The Moose battle the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Center tonight. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

