Moose Reassign Johnson to Newfoundland
March 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned forward Isaac Johnson to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.
Isaac Johnson
Forward
Born Jan. 24, 1999 - Andover, Minn.
Height 6.03 - Weight 183 - Shoots R
Johnson, 24, appeared in 11 games with the Moose this season and tallied two points (1G, 1A). The forward also posted 31 points (14G, 17A) in 23 games with the Growlers and recorded a plus-14 rating through those contests. Johnson has suited up in 22 career AHL games, all with Manitoba, and posted six points (2G, 4A) in those outings.
The Moose battle the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Center tonight. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2023
- Moose Reassign Johnson to Newfoundland - Manitoba Moose
- Blackhawks Recall Khudobin from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Coachella Valley Firebirds - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Return Home for Colossal Tilt with Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- AHL Suspends J-F Berube for Three Games - Charlotte Checkers
- Evan Fitzpatrick Joins Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers' Berube Suspended Three Games - AHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jaydon Dureau to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Czarnik, Luff Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Loan Defender Michael Kim to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Return Home to Host Moose - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.