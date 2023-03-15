IceHogs Return Home to Host Moose

March 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Ill. - Back home after a five-game road stretch, the Rockford IceHogs take on the Manitoba Moose tonight at the BMO Center at 7 p.m. Tonight's contest is the fifth of eight scheduled head-to-head meetings between the division rivals. Rockford is 2-2-0-0 against Manitoba through the previous four matchups.

It's another Wet Your Whistle Wednesday! Get a ticket to the game and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. To unlock the offer on Ticketmaster, use code WYWED before selecting your seats.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 27-22-5-4, 63 points (5th, Central Division)

Manitoba: 31-19-4-3, 69 points (3rd, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Rocco Grimaldi leads the IceHogs with 57 points (27G, 30A) this season and ranks seventh in league scoring, while forward Michal Teply (7G, 12A) notched Rockford's only goal against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night.

Forward Alex Limoges paces the Moose this season with 45 points (16G, 29A), and defenseman Declan Chisholm (5G, 36A) ranks second for Manitoba and leads the team in assists.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs lost 5-1 to the Chicago Wolves on Saturday at Allstate Arena. Forward Michal Teply scored the lone Rockford goal in the third period-his seventh of the season. Jaxson Stauber marked 33 saves on 38 Chicago shots but was tagged with the loss.

Hello, There

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Ryder Rolston on a three-year, entry-level contract that begins next season and runs through the 2025-26 season ($895,000 salary cap hit). Rolston will report to the Rockford IceHogs on a Professional Tryout contract for this season. Rolston appeared in 27 games with the University of Notre Dame during the 2022-23 campaign, posting 20 points (7G, 13A). His seven goals and 20 points each ranked third on the team, while his 13 assists shared third best among all Fighting Irish skaters.

Road Trip Woes

The IceHogs struggled during their five-game road stretch, going 1-3-1-0. In each of their last four games, Rockford only managed to score one goal in regulation. However, the Hogs pulled out a 2-1 shootout win against the Laval Rocket and will return home with three points from the stretch.

Guess Who's Back

After being placed in concussion protocol on Mar. 6, forward Brett Seney is expected to return tonight to face the Moose. Seney ranks third among active Rockford skaters with 44 points (18G, 26A). Ranking second for the Hogs with 50 points (24G, 26A), forward David Gust is also expected to return to the lineup tonight. The Orchard Park native has already set a new career scoring high this season, and his 24 goals are tied for 12th most in the AHL.

Consistently Climbing

Scoring his seventh goal of the season, Michal Teply tallied the lone IceHogs goal on Saturday against the Wolves. Teply has notched six points in the last eight games, marking two goals and four assists in that stretch. The winger has four multi-point contests this season, along with two power-play goals.

Hogs On The Move

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday that the team has recalled forwards Mike Hardman and Buddy Robinson from the Rockford IceHogs. Hardman has skated in 49 contests with Rockford during the 2022-23 campaign recording 16 points (4G, 12A). Robinson made his Blackhawks debut this season on Oct. 12 at Colorado and has posted 19 points (9G, 10A) in 45 games with the IceHogs this season.

IceHogs And Lamonica Beverages Hosting Craft Beer Tasting Event

The Rockford IceHogs and Lamonica Beverages are teaming up to treat fans to a Craft Beer Tasting at the IceHogs' Wednesday, March 15 game against the Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m.. The beer tasting event will begin when the doors open at 6 p.m. and will continue through the end of the first intermission. The tasting will include up to 10 different craft beers at various locations on the concourse at the BMO Center. The event will feature local breweries, including Prairie Street Brewing Co., Generations Brewery, Lena Brewery, and Church Street Brewing Company. There is no additional charge to take part in the beer tasting, and any fan 21 and over with a ticket for the game may participate. Fans interested in participating in the beer tasting can check in at a table located outside of the Jack Daniel's Bar at the top of the escalators and must show a valid ID to receive a wrist band, a card with a list of available beers for sampling, and a complimentary sampler glass (while supplies last).

St. Patrick's Day

The IceHogs' next $2 Beer Night collides with St. Patrick's Day on Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m. as the IceHogs battle the Colorado Eagles! Kick off our St. Paddy's Weekend Celebration with $2 cans of Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light available at most concession stands on the concourse through the end of the second intermission. Get Tickets Here!

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Oct. 15 at Manitoba, 5-4 OTW Recap & Highlights

Oct. 16 at Manitoba, 0-4 L Recap & Highlights

Oct. 23 at Rockford, 3-6 L Recap & Highlights

Jan. 31 at Rockford, 3-2 SOW Recap & Highlights

Mar. 15 at Rockford, 7 PM

Mar. 22 at Manitoba, 7 PM

Mar. 24 at Manitoba, 7 PM

Apr. 15 at Rockford, 7 PM

IceHogs vs. Moose, All-Time

25-25-3-3

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2023

IceHogs Return Home to Host Moose - Rockford IceHogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.