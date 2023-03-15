Evan Fitzpatrick Joins Checkers

The Florida Panthers announced today that they have assigned Evan Fitzpatrick to the Charlotte Checkers from the ECHL's Florida Everblades.

Fitzpatrick, 25, is 10-3-1 with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage in 16 games for the Everblades this season.

A second-round pick in 2016, Fitzpatrick is in his fifth pro season and has appeared in 12 AHL games for San Antonio, Utica, and Charlotte, posting a 5-3-0 record with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

Fitzpatrick recently signed a one-year deal with the Florida Panthers and has yet to appear for the Checkers this season. The netminder made one start for Charlotte last season.

The move comes after J-F Berube was handed a three-game suspension by the AHL Wednesday morning. Fitzpatrick will join the Checkers in Toronto, where they will face off against the Marlies on Friday and Saturday.

