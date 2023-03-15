Evan Fitzpatrick Joins Checkers
March 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Florida Panthers announced today that they have assigned Evan Fitzpatrick to the Charlotte Checkers from the ECHL's Florida Everblades.
Fitzpatrick, 25, is 10-3-1 with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage in 16 games for the Everblades this season.
A second-round pick in 2016, Fitzpatrick is in his fifth pro season and has appeared in 12 AHL games for San Antonio, Utica, and Charlotte, posting a 5-3-0 record with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.
Fitzpatrick recently signed a one-year deal with the Florida Panthers and has yet to appear for the Checkers this season. The netminder made one start for Charlotte last season.
The move comes after J-F Berube was handed a three-game suspension by the AHL Wednesday morning. Fitzpatrick will join the Checkers in Toronto, where they will face off against the Marlies on Friday and Saturday.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2023
- Moose Reassign Johnson to Newfoundland - Manitoba Moose
- Blackhawks Recall Khudobin from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Coachella Valley Firebirds - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Return Home for Colossal Tilt with Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- AHL Suspends J-F Berube for Three Games - Charlotte Checkers
- Evan Fitzpatrick Joins Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers' Berube Suspended Three Games - AHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jaydon Dureau to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Czarnik, Luff Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Loan Defender Michael Kim to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Return Home to Host Moose - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.