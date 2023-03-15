AHL Suspends J-F Berube for Three Games
March 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The AHL announced today that J-F Berube has been suspended for three games.
The suspension is a result of receiving a game misconduct for physical abuse of an official in Saturday's game.
The Checkers are setting out on a trip for their next two games in Toronto this weekend before returning home for five consecutive contests.
