AHL Suspends J-F Berube for Three Games

March 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The AHL announced today that J-F Berube has been suspended for three games.

The suspension is a result of receiving a game misconduct for physical abuse of an official in Saturday's game.

The Checkers are setting out on a trip for their next two games in Toronto this weekend before returning home for five consecutive contests.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.