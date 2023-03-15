Blackhawks Recall Khudobin from Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Anton Khudobin from the Rockford IceHogs.

Khudobin, 36, has appeared in 24 games with the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League this season. The goaltender owns a record of 13-4-4 and has a 2.89 goals-against average with a .899 save percentage in 2022-23. He's logged a 114-91-33 career NHL record with a 2.50 GAA, a .916 SV% and 11 shutouts.

