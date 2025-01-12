Ontario Scores Final Four Goals in 5-2 Iowa Loss

ONTARIO, Calif. - The Iowa Wild held a 2-1 lead midway through the second period, but the Ontario Reign scored the next four goals to take a 5-2 win at Toyota Arena on Sunday afternoon. Travis Boyd and Joseph Cecconi scored for Iowa in the loss.

Tyler Madden beat Samuel Hlavaj (28 saves) from a sharp angle 8:50 into the game to put Ontario ahead 1-0.

Boyd jammed a loose puck past Erik Portillo (21 saves) 3:47 later to tie the contest. Michael Milne and Brendan Gaunce assisted on Boyd's goal.

Ontario outshot Iowa 15-8 through 20 minutes.

Cecconi scored his first goal of the season at 10:47 of the middle frame when he finished off a backdoor pass from Liam Öhgren on the rush. Hunter Haight also assisted on Cecconi's goal.

Glenn Gawdin tipped Reilly Walsh's point shot through Hlavaj at 13:49 to tie the game at 2-2.

Charles Hudon put the Reign up for good with 3:04 to play in the second period with a snap shot past the glove of Hlavaj from the top of the right circle.

Ontario outshot Iowa 27-16 through two periods.

Gawdin added an insurance goal with a wrister from the left circle 2:51 into the third period.

Jack Studnicka scored on the empty net at 17:08 to cap the scoring.

Ontario outshot Iowa 33-23. The Wild did not score on three power plays while the Reign went 1-for-2 with the man advantage.

Iowa travels to Pechanga Arena to take on the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m.

