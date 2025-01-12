Silver Knights Swept by Abbotsford Canucks in Season Series

January 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Abbotsford Canucks, 4-1, resulting in a season sweep for Abbotsford in 2024-25.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Blais put the Canucks on the board first with a power-play goal at 19:17 in the first period.

The Silver Knights were quick to respond with a power-play goal of their own just 59 seconds into the second. Kai Uchacz buried his fourth goal of the season, assisted by Lucas Johansen and Braeden Bowman to make it 1-1.

Bains scored late in the period to send the Canucks into the second intermission with a one-goal lead.

Jakub Brabenec scored an unassisted goal early in the final frame to make it 2-2.

But Abbotsford responded with two unanswered goals from Aman and Glover to secure a 4-2 win for the Canucks.

Goaltender Carl Lindbom stopped 37 of 42 shots on goal for a .902 save percentage.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Thursday, Jan. 16 | 7 p.m. | at Coachella Valley Firebirds

Saturday, Jan. 18 | 6 p.m. | at Ontario Reign

Monday, Jan. 20 | 5 p.m. | at Tucson Roadrunners

Tuesday, Jan. 21 | 5:30 p.m. | at Tucson Roadrunners

Friday, Jan. 24 | 7 p.m. | vs Colorado Eagles | Tickets

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will continue their road trip on Thursday, January 16 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Fans can watch on FloHockey, or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.