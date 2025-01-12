Rockford Named Host of 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... American Hockey League President and CEO Scott Howson announced today that the Board of Governors has unanimously approved the Rockford IceHogs as hosts of the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, February 11 and the AHL All-Star Challenge that evening.

"As we prepare to celebrate the AHL's 90th season in 2025-26, we look forward to bringing the AHL All-Star Classic to Rockford next winter," said Howson. "Being selected to host our showcase event is a testament to the commitment made by the City of Rockford, the State of Illinois and the Chicago Blackhawks organization to provide fans throughout the region with a first-class environment at the BMO Center to enjoy the IceHogs and AHL hockey."

Both the AHL All-Star Skills Competition and the AHL All-Star Challenge will be held at the newly renovated BMO Center in downtown Rockford. A $27-million investment to date from the State of Illinois, City of Rockford and other public and private partners has greatly enhanced and modernized the fan experience with improvements to infrastructure, technology, concourse, and premium spaces.

"The AHL All-Star Classic will bring together the league's top talent, showcasing the very best of professional hockey right here in Rockford. This prestigious event will put our city in the national spotlight, drawing fans from near and far to celebrate the sport and experience all that Rockford has to offer," said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. "From the thrilling action at the BMO Center to the boost for local businesses and the excitement shared by our community, the AHL All-Star Classic will be a celebration of our city's energy, resilience, and passion for hockey."

"Illinois' tourism industry is second to none, and I'm thrilled to welcome the AHL All-Star Classic to Rockford - in the Middle of Everything," said Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Kristin Richards. "Bolstered by the Tourism Incentive Grant Program, the State of Illinois is making critical investments that are opening the doors to events that will draw in visitors from far and wide while providing local families another opportunity to enjoy Illinois alongside the talented Rockford IceHogs."

"The IceHogs, in collaboration with our partners from the City, County, State of Illinois Office of Tourism, RAVE (Rockford Area Venues & Entertainment Authority) Board, and GoRockford, are thrilled to showcase our city and region to an international audience by hosting the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO," said IceHogs Team President Ryan Snider. "Rockford knows how to throw a party, and we look forward to hosting the Stateline's ultimate party for the AHL, our IceHogs and Blackhawks fans, and our community at large."

Fans can visit icehogs.com/asc26 for more information on the event and tickets. Individual tickets for the All-Star Classic will be on sale at a later date.

The annual AHL All-Star Classic features the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Jordan Binnington, Michael Carcone, John Carlson, Brandt Clarke, Thatcher Demko, Lukas Dostal, Ryker Evans, Thomas Harley, Connor Hellebuyck, Joel Hofer, Tristan Jarry, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Tyler Toffoli, Linus Ullmark, Vitek Vanecek, Dustin Wolf and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

