Wolf Pack Lose Fourth Straight at Home, 3-1 to Thunderbirds

January 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack broke the ice on Sunday afternoon against the rival Springfield Thunderbirds but surrendered three unanswered goals to fall 3-1. The loss was the club's fourth straight at home.

Neither side was able to strike in the opening period, despite splitting 16 total shots. Both Colten Ellis and Dylan Garand made eight saves.

Dalibor Dvorsky had the best chance of the frame, as he ripped a shot off the goal post in the final few minutes.

Ryder Korczak opened the scoring 3:37 into the second period, burying a backdoor pass from Anton Blidh. Nathan Sucese drove the play into the offensive zone before finding Blidh on the right-wing side. Blidh then connected with Korczak, who lifted the puck over a sliding Ellis to make it a 1-0 game.

The goal was Korczak's third of the season.

The Thunderbirds countered 2:43 later, as Simon Robertsson lifted a rebound over the left pad of Garand for his second goal of the season. Corey Schueneman fired a shot from the right-wing circle that Garand was able to deny, but Robertsson won space in front of the net and lifted the equalizer into the goal.

Robertsson struck again at 19:08, giving the Thunderbirds their first lead of the game. Robertsson intercepted the puck in the offensive zone, then muscled his way through a Wolf Pack defenseman into the slot. The former third round pick of the Blues then chipped a shot toward the net that snuck through Garand to make it a 2-1 game.

The goal gave Robertsson his first career multi-goal showing in the AHL.

The Wolf Pack peppered Ellis in the third period, firing 19 shots on the netminder. Ellis was perfect, however, stopping every Wolf Pack attempt.

Jaroslav Chmelaø had the club's best chance, as he rang a rebound attempt off the post with just minutes remaining in the game.

Hugh McGing iced it for the Thunderbirds at 18:02, hitting the empty net for his second goal of the season.

The Wolf Pack hit the road for three games, starting Wednesday night when they visit the Utica Comets at 7:00 p.m.

