The Abbotsford Canucks Defeat the Henderson Silver Knights 4-2 to Sweep the Series

January 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Abbotsford Canucks, now back in the win column, looked to go for two straight as they took on the Henderson Silver Knights once again for Vancouver Canucks night.

On brand, Artūrs Šilovs started between the pipes tonight, taking on a new netminder from last night, Carl Lindbom.

There weren't many changes to the lineup tonight other than John Stevens moving up to center Sammy Blais and Linus Karlsson. Arshdeep Bain, Aatu Räty, and Nate Smith stuck together, as well as Nils Åman, Tristen Nielsen, and Danila Klimovich. Dino Kambeitz slotted back in, winging Chase Wouters with Ty Glover to round out the offense.

On defense, it was the same six as last night, with Elias Pettersson and Mark Friedman kicking things off. Kirill Kudyravtsev and Jett Woo continued defending together and Christian Wolanin and Cole McWard sealed the deal on the back end.

The Abbotsford Canucks came out swinging, taking immediate possession of the puck, registering shot after shot. Despite outshooting the Silver Knights 17-5 by the end of the period, it took until the last minute for something to come of it. After a trio of passes between Christian Wolanin and Aatu Räty to Sammy Blais, Blais was able to secure the lucky bounce and tuck it in the back of the net to give the Canucks the lead late into the first. Abbotsford was up 1-0 into the second period.

Once in the second frame, an early penalty was called on the Canucks, and it didn't take long for Henderson to capitalize. Just 6 seconds into the man advantage, Kai Uchacz had a laser from the circle to even the game out at 1, a minute into the period. A few more unlucky calls against the Canucks meant they would spend a good portion of the period down a man. When they eventually got back to their 5 on 5 games, the Canucks got their groove back. 4 Canucks headed down the ice with a purpose, and Arshdeep Bains took a long wrist shot, that landed right in the back of the Silver Knights net, and the Canucks lead was restored once again. After having the final word in the period, Abbotsford headed into the final frame up 2-1.

It didn't take long for Henderson to find the spot once again. This time it was Jakub Brabenec who got himself an unassisted goal for the Silver Knights to even the game up at 2, a minute in. A few minutes later, the Swedish connection clicked, when Linus Karlsson and Nils Åman went on a rush together, and the initial shot from Karlsson was tipped in by Åman. Abbotsford found themselves in the leading position once again but wanted some more insurance. Henderson put up a good fight, but with time ticking down, Chase Wouters created a turnover behind that net that connected with Ty Glover for that insurance goal late in the game. The Silver Knights pulled their goalie as a last-ditch effort but they weren't able to get it done, and the Canucks came away with a 4-2 win once again.

The Canucks sweep the weekend series against the Henderson Silver Knights and take away 4 points. The team will play again on Tuesday and Wednesday to take on the Ontario Reign for a weekday series before playing again on the weekend.

