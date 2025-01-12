Admirals Visit Rockford in Sunday Showdown with the IceHogs

January 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Il. - The Rockford IceHogs look to get back into the win column as they host the Milwaukee Admirals this afternoon at the BMO Center. The two teams last met on Dec.15 where Rockford took a 2-1 win in the shootout.

Slaggert Reaches 20 Points - Rookie Landon Slaggert scored his 20th point (8G,12A) of the season with a late goal last night against the Texas Stars. The 22-year-old trails only Cole Guttman in scoring on the active roster. Slaggert ranks 17th in rookie scoring in the AHL with his 20 points in 34 games.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 14-16-3-1, 32 points (5th Central Division)

Milwaukee- 16-11-2-3, 37 points (3rd Central Division)

Watch on FloHockey Download the IceHogs Mobile App Listen on Mixlr

Mayhew Closes In On Milestone - IceHogs forward Gerry Mayhew picked up his 17th point of the season with an assist on Slaggert's goal last night. The 2019 AHL MVP now has 292 career points throughout his nine-year career. Mayhew had a five-game point streak from Dec. 17 through Dec. 28.

Major Announcement - A major announcement about the IceHogs 2025-26 season will be made this afternoon during the first intermission of the game against the Milwaukee Admirals. Purchase tickets here to be among the first to know this afternoon!

Scouting The Opponent - The Admirals hosted the Stars Friday night where they fell by a 5-2 score. Joakim Kemmel leads the Admirals with 18 points (8G,10A). The 2022 1st round pick has yet to record a point in two games against the IceHogs. Matthew Murray has recorded nine wins in 17 starts between the pipes this season.

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

2024-25 Head-To-Head Matchups:

Oct. 19 @ Milwaukee 6 p.m. L 3-6

Nov. 30 @ Milwaukee 6 p.m. L 2-5

Dec. 15 vs. Milwaukee 4 p.m. W 2-1 SO

Jan. 12 vs. Milwaukee 4 p.m.

Jan 22. @ Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Feb. 1 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Mar. 16 @ Milwaukee 3 p.m.

Apr. 13 @ Milwaukee 3 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.