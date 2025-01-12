Barracuda Earn Point in OT Loss at Condors

January 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (20-11-1-2) led 4-1 in the second period on Saturday at the Mechanics Bank Arena, but the Bakersfield Condors (14-13-3-1) would score the final four goals and win 5-4 in overtime. In the loss, the Barracuda gave up a season-high 51 shots.

With the point earned, San Jose is now within four points of the Calgary Wranglers for the top spot in the Pacific Division.

In the first, Aaron Dell made 18 saves including a stretch of 10 straight, but at 18:32, Joey Keane slid a pass to Brandon Coe (2) who ripped in a one-timer past Olivier Rodrigue from between the circles to open the scoring. The Barracuda would finish the period getting outshot 18-10 but carried the 1-0 lead into the intermission.

After Bakersfield's Jayden Grubbe (2) tied it at 3:45 of the second, the Barracuda would net the next three goals. Anthony Vincent (4) went upstairs from below the right circle to give the Barracuda back their lead at 11:02. 42 seconds later, Scott Sabourin (5) managed to sneak in a shot from atop the left circle. At 16:20, Ethan Cardwell (3) made it 4-1 as he ran down the puck, got beyond the defense down the right wing, and snapped home his first in his last 10. With just 25 second left in the period, Connor Carrick (5) went top shelf on the right side to make it 4-2.

In the third, Bakersfield carried the momentum from the late second-period goal, scoring twice to tie it up. First, Cameron Wright (7) at 6:32 snapped a slot shot through Dell's five-hole and Drake Caggiula (8) rifled in a one-timer at 7:28.

In overtime, each team had a high-end chance in the first 30 seconds, but Carrick (6) would complete the comeback for the Condors as he stuffed home a loose puck in the crease after Seth Griffith's bid from the right wing snuck through Dell.

The Barracuda are back on the ice next Saturday (7 p.m.) in Abbotsford for the first game of a two-game set with the Canucks. The Cuda are set to return to Tech CU Arena on Wed, Feb. 22 (7 p.m.) versus the Coachella Valley Firebirds. For tickets and more information about upcoming promotions, go to SJBarracuda.com.

