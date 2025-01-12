Robertsson, Ellis Shine as T-Birds Top Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (15-15-2-1) rode spectacular performances by Simon Robertsson and Colten Ellis to a 3-1 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack (16-16-2-1) on Sunday inside the XL Center.

The opening period yielded a scarce amount of chances for the two squads, as Ellis and Dylan Garand were each a perfect 8-for-8 in save opportunities. Dalibor Dvorsky came the closest of the two teams to breaking the scoreless tie when he wristed a forehander off the post on the stick side.

The Wolf Pack, which scored only once in their last three games on home ice, broke the ice at 3:37 of the second as Ryder Korczak cashed a 3-on-2 rush with his third of the season to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage. That Hartford lead lasted less than three minutes as Robertsson evened the slate at 6:20 with a backhand rebound after Garand denied an initial shot from Corey Schueneman.

With the 1-1 score carrying into the period's final minute, Springfield got a tie-breaking goal from a rookie for the second straight evening. Robertsson was nearing the end of a shift but gutted it out with an incredible individual effort to split between two Wolf Pack defenseman before drubbing a forehand shot through Garand's legs at 19:08. The rookie's first career multi-goal game in the AHL gave the T-Birds the 2-1 lead heading into the third.

Ellis was the star of the show in a final period that saw the Wolf Pack relentlessly attack the Springfield goal. Time after time, the young backstop had an answer, racking up 19 third period saves, with a little help from his post along the way on a near-tying goal from Jaroslav Chmelar.

With Garand at the bench with just under two minutes remaining, Hugh McGing darted up the ice to cancel an icing and pound a loose puck into an empty net to end a 29-game goal-scoring drought.

With four points in their pockets out of the weekend, the T-Birds look to build on their momentum on Wednesday night as they make their first visit to Bridgeport to take on the Islanders at 7:00 p.m. at Total Mortgage Arena.

