Late Goal Dooms Pens in 4-3 Loss to Sens

January 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







BELLEVILLE, Ont. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' eight-game point streak came to a screeching halt when a late goal cost them a 4-3 decision to the Belleville Senators on Sunday afternoon at CAA Arena.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (20-9-3-0) received a pair of tallies from its All-Star selection, Emil Bemström, but he was outdone by Wyatt Bongiovanni's hat trick. Bongiovanni's third goal arrived with 2.2 seconds left in regulation, giving Belleville the win.

Bemström opened the scoring at 10:44 of the first period, but Belleville responded 2:08 later with a power-play goal by Bongiovanni.

Avery Hayes delivered a beautiful power-play goal for the Penguins to reestablish their lead, 2-1. Four and a half minutes into the second period, Hayes smoothly cut to the inside around a Belleville defender, then snapped a shot through the five-hole of Sens goalie Michael Simpson.

Bongiovanni rifled a bar-down snipe from distance 33 seconds into the third period, tying the game at two.

Like déjà vu, Boris Katchouk set up Bemström on an odd-man rush, leading to the latter's second goal of the day at 6:12 of the final frame. However, just like before, the Senators clapped back 88 seconds later thanks to Stephen Halliday.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was assessed a double-minor penalty for high sticking with 1:31 left in regulation. With time winding down, the Senators shifted the puck around the Penguins' net-front for Bongiovanni to sweep in the winner with 2.2 seconds remaining.

Filip Larsson's AHL career-best five-game win streak came to an end despite making 29 saves. Belleville goalie Michael Simpson turned aside 25 shots in his first AHL start.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton wraps up its Canadian road trip with its next game, Wednesday, Jan. 15 against the Laval Rocket. Game time for the Penguins and Rocket is 7:00 p.m. at Place Bell.

The Penguins' next home game is Saturday, Jan. 18, also against Belleville. Next Saturday also serves as the Penguins' "Crosscheck Cancer" night presented by Geisinger. Puck drop for the Pens and Sens is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.

