Ads Fall in Roadtrip Opener

January 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, IL - Goalie Drew Commesso stopped 25 shots to earn a shutout win as the Rockford IceHogs beat the Milwaukee Admirals 5-0 Sunday at BMO Center.

Milwaukee has lost two straight and fell to 16-12-2-3. The Admirals fell to 3-1-0-1 against Rockford this season.

Rockford scored the game's first goal when Jalen Luypen took off on a breakaway from the IceHogs blue line. Luypen snapped a shot from between the circles past Admirals goalie Matt Murray at 9:26 of the first frame.

The IceHogs took a 2-0 lead at 17:31 of the first period. Defenseman Isaak Phillips shot from the blue line went over Murray's right shoulder.

Rockford made it 3-0 at 18:39 of the first period when Matus Spodniak scored his first career American Hockey League goal.

The IceHogs Cole Guttman made it 4-0 when he slid a shot through the five-hole of Murray at 3:18 of the second period.

Brett Seney extended the IceHogs lead to 5-0 when he scored at 18:41 of the second frame.

Milwaukee continues a five-game road trip Tuesday at Charlotte. It'll mark Milwaukee's first visit to Charlotte since Mar. 1, 2017. The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena home Wed., Jan. 22 to host Rockford.

