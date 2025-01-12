Ads Fall in Roadtrip Opener
January 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Rockford, IL - Goalie Drew Commesso stopped 25 shots to earn a shutout win as the Rockford IceHogs beat the Milwaukee Admirals 5-0 Sunday at BMO Center.
Milwaukee has lost two straight and fell to 16-12-2-3. The Admirals fell to 3-1-0-1 against Rockford this season.
Rockford scored the game's first goal when Jalen Luypen took off on a breakaway from the IceHogs blue line. Luypen snapped a shot from between the circles past Admirals goalie Matt Murray at 9:26 of the first frame.
The IceHogs took a 2-0 lead at 17:31 of the first period. Defenseman Isaak Phillips shot from the blue line went over Murray's right shoulder.
Rockford made it 3-0 at 18:39 of the first period when Matus Spodniak scored his first career American Hockey League goal.
The IceHogs Cole Guttman made it 4-0 when he slid a shot through the five-hole of Murray at 3:18 of the second period.
Brett Seney extended the IceHogs lead to 5-0 when he scored at 18:41 of the second frame.
Milwaukee continues a five-game road trip Tuesday at Charlotte. It'll mark Milwaukee's first visit to Charlotte since Mar. 1, 2017. The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena home Wed., Jan. 22 to host Rockford.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
