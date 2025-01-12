Simpson's First AHL Win and Bongiovanni's Second Hat Trick in Three Games Pace Sens Past Pens

The Belleville Senators got some payback over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Sunday, picking up a 4-3 win in a thrilling back-and-forth affair at CAA Arena. The victory split the weekend set with the Penguins after Belleville fell on home ice on Friday.

The Senators were paced by Wyatt Bongiovanni's second hat trick in a little over a week and a 25-save performance from goaltender Michael Simpson to earn his first AHL win in his first start. The London, Ontario native had made two relief appearances for the Sens earlier in the season.

As they did on Friday, the Penguins scored the game's first goal. Emil Bemstrom finished off a two-on-one play from teammate Boris Katchouk, and the Pens' 2025 AHL All-Star buried his 14th goal of the campaign. However, unlike Friday, the lead only lasted about two minutes before the Senators tied the game on the power play. Captain Garrett Pilon took a pass from Stephen Halliday and hammered a shot on Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goaltender Filip Larsson. The rebound popped right to Wyatt Bongiovanni, who potted his 10th of the season to make it 1-1 after one period.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton extended their lead with a power play goal early in the second. Sophomore forward Avery Hayes made a move at the point and walked into the slot, snapping a low shot past Simpson to make it 2-1 Penguins. That was the only scoring of the frame, with Belleville taking a 21-18 shot lead to the break despite trailing.

Belleville scored first in the third period, with Bongiovanni's second of the game just 33 seconds in. Still, the Penguins would answer back again and take the lead for the third time, as Bemstrom scored his second of the afternoon about six minutes later. Shortly after that, Halliday wired a shot past Larsson to tie it again. The former Ohio State Buckeye would also factor into the game-winner, setting up Bongiovanni's game-winning hat trick goal with a pass from behind the net. The game-winner came with just 2.2 seconds remaining in the game.

The Senators are now off to Pennsylvania for a three-game road trip next week, culminating with their first visit to Wilkes-Barre to see the Penguins again next weekend.

Fast Facts:

#4 Jeremy Davies had four shots on goal for the Senators

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni recorded his second hat trick of the season (and of his AHL career) and had a game-high six shots on goal

#9 Angus Crookshank picked up an assist and had three shots

#11 Jorian Donovan earned an assist with one shot on net

#13 Xavier Bourgault had two assists for Belleville

#22 Garrett Pilon picked up an assist

#27 Keean Washkurak had five shots despite not finding the scoresheet

#32 Oskar Pettersson was credited with an assist

#34 Stephen Halliday had three points (one goal, two assists) and three shots on goal

#31 Michael Simpson stopped 25 of 28 shots he faced to earn his first career AHL win

The Senators were 2/5 on the Lifestyle Home Products Power Play and 1/2 on the ViewTech Window and Door Penalty Kill

Highlights:

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens forward Wyatt Bongiovanni on scoring his second hat trick in a little over a week:

"There are a lot of different aspects that go into it, from my linemates to the ice time or being on the power play. When you play more minutes because guys are called up, or injured, I think you take on the responsibility of putting the puck in the net. The more time you're out there, the more opportunities you get; it's up to you to take advantage of that. I'm lucky; I had some good playmakers out there, too, but it's about taking the shots when you get the chance."

Belleville Sens forward Wyatt Bongiovanni on the mindset ahead of next week's trip to Pennsylvania:

"When we're playing well, I feel like we control play in the offensive zone, we don't play around with it too much when we're trying to transition, and we're making plays and shooting the puck. Even in Friday's game we had chances and didn't get the result, but I think realizing the stuff we do well and paying attention to the success we do get, and hammer home on that, and continuing to do it.

Belleville Sens goaltender Michael Simpson on his first career AHL win:

"It was obviously really exciting. To get your first start, you're super nervous until you get into it, but I thought the guys did a good job. I had that shot early, so it was good to get it out of the way and make that first save, but it was pretty fun to be a part of that win and to score with two seconds left was really exciting."

Belleville Sens goaltender Michael Simpson on the biggest adjustments he's had to make in pro hockey:

"The skill level's a lot better, and if you give a guy space, he's going to pick that spot. So, just trying to limit those spaces and just make little adjustments. Gibby (Belleville Sens Goaltending Coach Paul Gibson) has been great for me, even Petey (Ottawa Senators Goaltending Coach Justin Peters) helped me out a lot when I was in Ottawa for camp, and even Marc Terriault in Orlando has helped out as well. So, a lot of people have helped me out coming into this year, and it's paying off."

Upcoming Games

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Belleville Senators at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - 7:05 p.m. ET (PPL Center)

Friday, January 17, 2025 - Belleville Senators at Hershey Bears - 7:00 p.m. ET (Giant Center)

Saturday, January 18, 2025 - Belleville Senators at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Mohegan Arena)

