Wranglers Fall to Eagles in Back-To-Back Defeats

January 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Calgary Wranglers were dealt a tough pair of losses at the hands of the Colorado Eagles, falling 5-2 on Jan. 10 and 7-2 on Jan. 11 at the Blue Arena.

Despite strong early efforts, the Wranglers couldn't hold their leads.

Dryden Hunt notched one a piece, with Clark Bishop tallying the second goal Jan. 10, and Martin Frk opening the scoring on Jan. 11.

It was a strong start for the Wranglers in the opening game, with Hunt getting them on the board just 3:50 into the first period with a short-handed goal.

Hunt deked past Eagles defence Jack Ahcan to score, with Jarred Tinordi picking up the assist.

The Eagles responded, as Matthew Phillips equalized for Colorado just two minutes later.

Mark Senden put the Eagles in the lead at 2-1 by the end of the period.

The Eagles closed out the second period with a two-goal lead, with Jayson Megna puttingColorado ahead 3-1.

Jason Polin extended the lead to 4-1, leaving the Wranglers with an uphill battle heading into the third.

Bishop gave Calgary a glimmer of hope with a short-handed goal from the slot, cutting the lead to 4-2.

However, the Eagles sealed the win with an empty-net goal from Devante Stephens, making it 5-2 and ending the Wranglers chances of a comeback.

The Wranglers came out strong again in the second game, with Martin Frk opening the scoring after a clever pass from Bishop.

Once again, the Eagles responded, as Phillips levelled the score 1-1.

The Eagles took the lead in the second period, with Polin making it a 2-1 game.

Hunt managed to equalize for the Wranglers, tucking in a loose puck past Eagles goaltender Kevin Mandolese.

But the Eagles answered back almost immediately.

Jacob MacDonald netted a powerplay goal to give the Eagles a 3-2 lead, before adding a second to extend the advantage to 4-2.

Oskar Olausson widened the gap 5-2 in the third period, and Chris Wagner added an empty-netter to make it 6-2.

Polin finished off the night with his second goal, sealing a 7-2 win for Colorado.

The Wranglers will be looking to regroup and bounce back as they prepare for their next double header at home against the Tucson Roadrunners.

