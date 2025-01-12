Carrick Caps Comeback in OT, 5-4

January 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Three-point night for veteran d-man completes a three-goal comeback for Bakersfield.

Connor Carrick (5th, 6th) scored with 2:15 left in overtime and the Bakersfield Condors (14-13-4, 32pts) came from three goals down to beat the San Jose Barracuda (20-11-3, 43pts), 5-4 on Saturday in front of 5,867 fans on Condors Fighting Cancer night. Carrick (2g-1a) joined Cameron Wright (1g-2a) with three points on the evening. The Condors trailed 4-1 in the final minute of the second period.

Seth Griffith assisted on the game-winning goal for his 599th career AHL point. Jayden Grubbe (2nd) and Drake Caggiula (9th) had the other goals for Bakersfield.

With the win, the Condors improved to 16-3-1 in their last 20 games at home against San Jose.

UP NEXT

The Condors hit the road for a four-game, eight-day trip to Colorado and Chicago. Bakersfield is in Loveland to take on the Eagles on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. PT before heading to the Midwest.

