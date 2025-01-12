Wolf Pack Host Thunderbirds in 'I-91 Rivalry' Showdown

January 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack conclude their second three-in-three weekend of the season this evening as they welcome the Springfield Thunderbirds to the XL Center.

The puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the seventh of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Thunderbirds this season. It is the fourth of five meetings at the XL Center. They'll next meet on Feb. 19 at the MassMutual Center.

The Thunderbirds hold a 4-2 edge in the head-to-head matchup, having won four straight meetings earlier in the year.

The Wolf Pack picked up a victory in the most recent meeting, cruising to a 7-0 victory on New Year's Eve in Springfield. Adam Sýkora opened the scoring 11:09 into the game, tipping home a shot from Matthew Robertson on the power play. Blade Jenkins and Anton Blidh also struck in the first period, giving the Wolf Pack a 3-0 lead through 20 minutes.

Blake Hillman extended the lead to 4-0 at 10:22 of the second period, jamming home a rebound for his second goal of the season. Brennan Othmann then made it 5-0 at 12:22, blistering home a shot from the left-wing side.

Sýkora recorded his first multi-goal game of the season 4:58 into the third period, converting on a breakaway attempt to make it a 6-0 spread. Dylan Roobroeck concluded the scoring at 13:52, striking from the right-wing circle.

Jaroslav Chmelaø recorded his first career three assist game in the win. Goalie Talyn Boyko made his first career AHL start, stopping 32 shots to collect his first career win and shutout. He also picked up an assist on the goal by Jenkins.

The Wolf Pack's other win in the season series came on Oct. 18 by a score of 6-5.

The Thunderbirds are 2-1-0-0 at the XL Center, having claimed victories on Oct. 27 by a score of 5-2 and Nov. 23 by a score of 4-2. They also claimed a 4-1 decision on Nov. 30 and a 5-2 triumph on Dec. 27 at the MassMutual Center.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack were shutout for the second time in three home games last night, falling 3-0 to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Garrett Wilson opened the scoring 14:07 into the second period, striking shorthanded. Wilson entered the zone on a breakaway and blasted a shot from between the hashmarks by Louis Domingue. Emil Andrae extended the lead at 8:19 of the third period, waiting out a defenseman before roofing a shot by Domingue for his second goal in three games.

Rhett Gardner then popped home the empty net tally at 18:01 on his eighth shot of the night.

The Wolf Pack have lost three in a row at home for the second time this season. All three losses came in regulation time, with the team scoring just once in those defeats.

Bo Groulx and Alex Belzile are tied for the team lead in goals with eleven. Belzile leads the team in points with 32 (11 g, 21 a).

Thunderbirds Outlook:

The Thunderbirds scored a 6-4 victory on home ice over the Providence Bruins last night. Dylan Peterson and Corey Schueneman both struck in the opening frame, giving the Thunderbirds a 2-0 lead after one period.

Fabian Lysell and Brett Harrison countered for the Bruins, striking at 2:54 and 10:50 of the second period, respectively, to even the tilt 2-2. Michael Buchinger's first career AHL goal came at 19:37, giving the Thunderbirds the lead for good.

Dalibor Dvorsky made it 4-2 just 3:59 into the third period, but Patrick Brown drew the Bruins back within one at 9:24 with a power play tally.

Mackenzie MacEachern's second goal of the season would prove to be the game-winning tally, as he struck at 15:29 to make it 5-3.

Riley Duran and Hunter Skinner traded goals late, but the Thunderbirds hung on for the victory.

Dvorsky and Matthew Peca are tied for the team lead in goals with 12. Matt Luff leads the team in points with 25 (11 g, 14 a).

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 4:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Wolf Pack hit the road for three games, starting Wednesday night when they visit the Utica Comets at 7:00 p.m.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, Jan. 24, when the Laval Rocket make their second and final visit to the XL Center this season. Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission!

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.