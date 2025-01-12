Sokolov Shines as Roadrunners Top Gulls 4-2 in San Diego

January 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego, CA - Egor Sokolov registered a goal and an assist to lead the Tucson Roadrunners (19-13-1-0) to a 4-2 victory over the San Diego Gulls (11-19-3-2) on Saturday night at Pechanga Arena. Cameron Hebig netted the game-winning goal with 12:22 remaining in the third, ripping a shot from the top of the circle after receiving a nifty drop pass from Sokolov.

Sokolov opened the scoring just 4:14 into the first period, capitalizing on a rebound from Lleyton Moore's shot to extend his goal streak to three games. Max Szuber followed up with a point shot through traffic late in the frame, pushing Tucson's lead to 2-0 and marking his second straight game with a goal.

San Diego responded late in the first period, with Nico Myatovic scoring in the final seconds to cut the deficit to 2-1. The Gulls tied the game midway through the second period on Carson Meyer's net-front one-timer, setting up a tense final frame.

Jaxson Stauber, making his first start for Tucson since Nov. 16, delivered a standout performance, stopping 32 shots to earn his sixth win of the season. Kailer Yamamoto sealed the victory with an empty-net goal in the final minute as the Roadrunners secured the series split.

First Period The Roadrunners came out strong in the first period, building a 2-0 lead before a late San Diego Gulls goal narrowed the margin to 2-1 at the first intermission.

Stauber was tested early and made a critical save in the first minute on a two-on-one rush by the Gulls, denying San Diego's Jan Myšák from below the right circle. The Roadrunners quickly settled in and took control of play.

The Roadrunners struck first at 4:14 when defenseman Lleyton Moore carried the puck into the zone and fired a low shot from the left circle. Sokolov capitalized on the rebound, crashing the net to bury the puck and put Tucson ahead 1-0.

Tucson had a chance to extend the lead shortly after when a San Diego hooking penalty gave the Roadrunners their first power play. Sokolov nearly doubled the advantage with a one-timer from the left circle, but his shot missed just wide of the open right corner.

The Gulls responded after killing the penalty and generated pressure midway through the period. San Diego's best chance came from Tristan Luneau's high shot from the perimeter, but Stauber made a sharp glove save to keep the Roadrunners ahead.

With seven minutes left in the frame, Tucson had another golden opportunity as Robbie Russo set up Austin Poganski with a cross-ice pass for a breakaway. Dansk, however, made a key stop to keep the game within reach for San Diego.

The Roadrunners found their second goal a minute later. Szuber intercepted a clearing attempt along the left boards in the San Diego zone and rifled a point shot through traffic that beat Dansk, extending Tucson's lead to 2-0 with six minutes remaining.

San Diego cut the deficit late in the period. With 11 seconds left, Myatovic forced a turnover near the Tucson blue line. Coulson Pitre drove to the net but was denied a shot by Tucson defenseman Peter Diliberatore's stick check. Myatovic collected the loose puck and snapped it past Stauber, pulling the Gulls within one.

Second Period San Diego came out strong in the second period, outshooting Tucson 6-2 in the opening five minutes and earning their first power play after the Roadrunners were called for interference. Stauber stood tall on the penalty kill, and made a key save on Myšák's open look from between the faceoff circles.

The Roadrunners generated a quality chance shortly after killing the penalty. Sam Lipkin rushed into the San Diego zone and threaded a pass across the crease to Kevin Connauton, but the puck rolled just past the defenseman's reach at the left post. Stauber continued to shine midway through the frame, and denied Myšák on a breakaway with a sharp save on the Czech forward's deke attempt.

Tucson answered with sustained pressure, cycling the puck effectively and forcing the Gulls into a hooking penalty with just over nine minutes left. However, San Diego killed off the penalty and capitalized on their momentum moments later. Meyer tied the game at 2-2 with 6:33 remaining, converting a one-timer in front from Tyson Hinds' feed from the corner.

Tensions flared less than a minute later as Diliberatore and San Diego's Judd Caulfield exchanged shoves in front of the Roadrunners' net after the whistle, and both received roughing penalties. During the ensuing four-on-four play, Tucson took a tripping penalty, and gave San Diego a four-on-three power play with 4:38 left. Despite the disadvantage, the Roadrunners' penalty kill held firm, and the game remained tied heading into the third period.

Third Period Both teams tightened up defensively to start the third period, with San Diego recording the only shot through the first seven minutes. But Tucson made their first shot count at 7:38, regaining the lead on a goal by Hebig. Sokolov cycled the puck in the offensive zone and dropped it back to Hebig, who ripped a hard shot from the top of the left circle past Oscar Dansk's glove to make it 3-2 Roadrunners.

The Gulls responded with pressure, but Stauber made consecutive stops on Hinds to preserve the lead. San Diego controlled possession late, but the Roadrunners' defensive structure limited quality chances. Tucson held San Diego to just four shots in the first 16 minutes and seven shots total in the period.

San Diego's best opportunity came with three minutes remaining when Myšák found the puck in front of an open net after Stauber was caught down on the ice. However, Stauber managed a miraculous right-leg kick save to deny Myšák and keep Tucson in front.

The Gulls pulled Dansk for an extra attacker with 2:30 left, but Yamamoto clinched the game with an empty-net goal in the final minute to secure a 4-2 victory for the Roadrunners.

The Roadrunners will travel north of the border to face Calgary at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday at 7 p.m. MST. The matchup marks the first of a two-game series against the Wranglers, which will wrap up Tucson's season-high seven-game road trip. Fans can catch all the action live on AHLTV on FloHockey.

