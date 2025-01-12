Firebirds Sweep Weekend Series against Wolves

January 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Firebirds defeated the Chicago Wolves on Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Arena by the final score 5-2. Brandon Biro recorded three points, Daniel Sprong scored his second game-winning goal in as many days, and Nikke Kokko picked up his eleventh win of the season in the victory.

QUICK NOTES

For the second straight game, Chicago opened the scoring in the first period. Aleski Heimosalmi halfway through the opening frame.

The Firebirds tied the game with a powerplay goal from Logan Morrison at 17:28. The goal was Morrison's sixth of the season and extended Coachella Valley's powerplay goal streak to eight in a row, tying a franchise record.

Chicago regained the lead early in the second period on a goal from Nick Swaney.

Brandon Biro evened up the score after Eduard Sale put a shot on Wolves' goaltender Ruslan Khazheyev. The rebound from Khazheyev's pad ricocheted off Biro and into the net for his fifth of the season.

The Firebirds took their first lead of the game 1:01 later on the third goal in the last two games for Daniel Sprong. Lleyton Roed moved the puck into the zone and Sprong picked it up and wristed a shot through Khazheyev to make it 3-2.

Coachella Valley added another powerplay goal at 4:40 of the third period as Ben Meyers picked up pass from Morrison. The goal was Meyers' 11th of the season with the secondary assist belonging to Biro.

Down by two goals with nine minutes left, Chicago pulled their goaltender on a powerplay. Lleyton Roed stole the puck away and deposited it into the empty net for a shorthanded goal to make it 5-2.

Coachella Valley moves to 19-12-1-4 on the year and now have points in seven of their last eight games and wins in five of their last six.

The Firebirds' finished the game 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 2-for-3 on the powerplay.

Goaltender Nikke Kokko earned his first 11th of the season and made 33 saves on 35 shots.

Coachella Valley was outshot by Chicago 35-28.

The Firebirds wrap up their homestand Thursday, January 16th as they host the Henderson Silver Knights. Puck drop is set for 7pm PT. Visit CVFirebirds.com to get your tickets now!

