Blue Jackets Recall Daniil Tarasov, Assign Jet Greaves to Monsters

January 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Sunday that the Blue Jackets recalled goaltender Daniil Tarasov from the Monsters and assigned net-minder Jet Greaves to Cleveland. Tarasov went 3-6-1 with a 4.23 goals-against average (GAA) and .857 save percentage (S%) in ten NHL appearances for Columbus this season and posted a record of 1-1-0 with a 2.96 GAA and .908 S% during his conditioning loan to the Monsters. In five NHL appearances this season for the Blue Jackets, Greaves went 2-1-2 with a 2.98 GAA and .906 S% and in 20 appearances for Cleveland, Greaves went 11-5-3 with two shutouts, a 2.78 GAA, and .914 S%.

A 6'5", 205 lb. left-catching native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, Tarasov, 25, was selected by Columbus in the third round (86th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 55 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus spanning parts of four seasons from 2021-25, Tarasov went 15-30-5 with a 3.56 GAA and .896 S%. In 34 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland spanning parts of five seasons from 2020-25, Tarasov went 17-12-3 with a 3.25 GAA and .894 S%. Tarasov went 11-17-9 with one shutout, a 2.72 GAA and .899 S% in 41 appearances for Ässät in Finland's Liiga in 2019-20 and went 11-4-3 with two shutouts, a 2.13 GAA and .924 S% in 18 career appearances for Salavat Yulaev Ufa in Russia's KHL spanning parts of two seasons from 2018-19 and 2020-21. Tarasov also represented Russia at the 2018-19 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship, helping claim Bronze Medal honors.

A 6'0", 179 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 23, went 5-8-2 with a 3.29 GAA and .910 S% in 15 career NHL appearances for Columbus spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-25. In 138 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2021-25, Greaves went 72-45-14 with six shutouts, a 2.93 GAA, and .906 S% and was named to the North Division roster for the 2023-24 AHL All-Star Classic. Greaves went 10-5-0 with a 3.05 GAA and .907 S% in 15 ECHL appearances for the Kalamazoo Wings in 2021-22 and went 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA and .899 S% in 60 career OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts spanning two seasons from 2018-20. Greaves was also named to the OHL's 2018-19 First All-Rookie Team.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.