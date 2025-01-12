Ads Sign Mequon Native Anders Bjork

January 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that they have signed forward Anders Bjork to a professional try-out contract (PTO).

The Mequon native most recently spent time in the Chicago Blackhawks organization, recording 27 points on 10 goals and 17 assists in 40 games for Rockford last year after posting eight points (2g-6a) in 13 games with the Blackhawks in 2022-23. Originally drafted in the fifth round by the Boston Bruins, Bjork has skated in 225 NHL games with Boston, Buffalo and Chicago, notching 61 points (26g-35a) in the process.

In addition, he has played in 111 games in the AHL between Providence, Rochester and Rockford, scoring 24 goals and dishing out 50 assists to go along with 34 penalty minutes. Bjork spent three seasons at the University of Notre Dame where he was a Hobey Baker Finalist back in 2017.

The Admirals are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they head to Rockford to begin a five-game roadtrip.

