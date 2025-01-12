IceHogs Steamroll the Admirals, Win 5-0 at the BMO

January 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs Steamrolled the Milwaukee Admirals Sunday afternoon 5-0 inside the BMO Center. Rockford's offense featured five different goal scorers to go along with a 25-save shutout for Drew Commesso.

In the 1st period, Rockford struck first halfway through the frame. Brandon Baddock fed Jalen Luypen up the middle for a breakaway from center and the winger sniped his shot past Milwaukee's Matt Murray.

Rockford doubled the lead when skating four-on-four in the final minutes of the 1st. Isaak Philips sniped in his first of the season from the blue line for a 2-0 lead. One minute later, Matus Spodniak knocked in his first goal as an IceHog to push the score to 3-0.

The Hogs went right back to the attack 3:16 in the middle period. Cole Guttman drifted into the left circle and deked to his forehand, then sliding the puck in between Murray's legs. Brett Seney ballooned the lead to 5-0 with 1:19 to go in the 2nd, sniping into the top right corner on an odd-man rush.

In the 3rd period, Commesso shut the door on any Milwaukee chances and earned his second shutout of the season.

The IceHogs are back in action on Friday, January 17th on the road against the Wild. The puck drops inside Well Fargo Arena at 7:00pm CT.

The BMO Center hosts the Hogs next on Saturday, January 25th for matchup with the Wolves. Rockford will wear specialty Chicago Storm jerseys that will be auctioned off for "Autism Awareness Night."

