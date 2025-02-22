Ondřej Štěbeták Stops 42 in Close Loss to Everett

February 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Ryder Thompson scored his eighth goal of the year in celebration of his 250th career WHL game and Ondřej Štěbeták turns aside 42 of the 45 shots he faced, but Everett prevailed 4-1 on Friday night against the Winterhawks.

Game #54: Portland (1) at Everett (4)

SOG: POR (35) - EVT (46)

PP: POR (0/4) - EVT (1/3)

Saves: Štěbeták (42/45) - LeGall (34/35)

SCORING:

EVT - Dominik Rymon (26) from Eric Jamieson

EVT - Jaxsin Vaughan (4) from Caine Wilke and Brek Liske

POR - Ryder Thompson (8) from Max Pšenička and Josh Zakreski

EVT - Dominik Rymon (27) from Tyler MacKenzie and Rylan Pearce (power play)

EVT - Landon DuPont (14) from Tyler MacKenzie (empty net)

GAME SUMMARY:

Portland and Everett met for the first time since New Year's Eve and the two teams took their time sizing each other up in their first clash since the WHL's Trade Deadline. The Winterhawks mustered a handful of odd-man rush opportunities in the first period, but it was Everett's veteran Dominik Rymon who broke the scoreless tie. He cut in from the right wing and fired in the game's first goal from the slot to give the 'Tips a 1-0 lead after the first period.

Portland skated the second period with authority, registering a game-high 16 shots on goal, but they couldn't solve Everett goaltender Raiden LeGall. In the final three minutes, Everett got loose up the ice for an odd-man zone entry and Jaxsin Vaughan netted his second goal as a Silvertip to put Everett up 2-0 after 40 minutes of play.

Ryder Thompson got Portland on the scoreboard just moments after a media timeout early in the third period to pull the Hawks within one, but Everett responded shortly after on a power play to regain a two-goal lead. A length-of-the-ice empty net goal by rookie defenseman Landon DuPont sealed the 'Tips 40th win of the season. Ondřej Štěbeták made 40-plus saves for the first time since Nov. 30 in Spokane and third time in his WHL career.

UP NEXT:

The Winterhawks are back in the Rose City for two more weekend games to wrap up their home schedule in the month of February. The Hawks face the Wenatchee Wild Saturday at 6:00 p.m. and then conclude the weekend with a Sunday clash with the Spokane Chiefs at 4:00 p.m., which is also the fan-favorite Mascot Night game.

