Game Preview: Game 59 vs Kamloops Blazers

February 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Tonight's Matchup: Tonight's matchup is the only meeting between the Tigers and Kamloops Blazers this season. The Tigers won the lone game last season 4-0 in Kamloops. Dru Krebs (0G,2A) led the Tigers with two points in game.

Past 5 Meetings:

Medicine Hat 4 @ Kamloops 0 (Oct 20 2023)

Kamloops 3 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Feb 25 2023)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Kamloops 7 (Nov 9 2019)

Kamloops 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 12 2018)

Medicine Hat 1 @ Kamloops 3 (Jan 31 2018)

Previous Game: The Tigers lost to the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-4 on Friday night at Co-op Place. Ryder Ritchie (1G,1A), Gavin McKenna (2A) and Tanner Molendyk (2A) led the Tigers with two points each. Liam Ruck, Veeti Vaisanen and Oasiz Wiesblatt also scored for the Tigers. Harrison Meneghin got the start in net for the Tigers. He made 22 saves on the 27 shots he faced.

2024-25 Standings:

37-17-3-1

Central Div. - 1st

Eastern Con. - 1st

Home (21-7-2-0)

Away (16-10-1-1)

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Hunter St. Martin (33) Wins - Jordan Switzer (20)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (71) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.893)

Points - Gavin McKenna (101) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.70)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (133) Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin / Jordan Switzer (2)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+43)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 60 - 211 - 28.4%

Penalty Kill: 181 - 230 - 78.7%

League Leaders:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 101 (2nd)

Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 83 (Tied 7th)

Goals Hunter St. Martin - 33 (Tied 10th)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 20 (Tied 1st)

Goals (Rookies) Liam Ruck - 18 (4th)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 71 (1st)

Assists Oasiz Wiesblatt - 55 (8th)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 24 (5th)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 6 (1st)

Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 7 (Tied 3rd)

Insurance Goals Gavin McKenna - 5 (Tied 6th)

Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +43 (3rd)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +35 (Tied 10th)

Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 133 (2nd)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 20 (Tied 8th)

Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.70 (Tied 1st)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.87 (6th)

Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 2 (Tied 3rd)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 2 (Tied 3rd)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Gavin McKenna 33 Game Point Streak - 72 Points

Ryder Ritchie 9 Game Point Streak - 15 Points

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Cayden Lindstrom 100 Career Games 99 Career Games

Cayden Lindstrom 50 Career Goals 46 Career Goals

Gavin McKenna 150 Career Assists 148 Career Assists

Ryder Ritchie 150 Career Points 149 Career Points

Hunter St. Martin 200 Career Games 199 Career Games

Mathew Ward 250 Career Points 245 Career Points

Jonas Woo 100 Career Points 99 Career Points

Roster Makeup: 25 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 8 Defencemen - 15 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Pacheco, St. Martin, Basha, Van Mulligen, Neutens, Molendyk, Volotovskii

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Muhonen, Pickford, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Switzer, Moss

16 Years Old (2008) M. Ruck, L. Ruck, Gordon-Carroll, Steen

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club), Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators)

Push To The Playoffs:

Opponent Games Against Season Series Opponent Record Past 10 Games

Brandon Wheat Kings 1 2-1-0-0 30-17-4-3 7-1-1-1

Calgary Hitmen 1 6-0-1-0 36-15-3-2 7-3-0-0

Edmonton Oil Kings 1 3-4-0-0 31-20-2-2 6-3-1-0

Kamloops Blazers 1 N/A 20-30-4-1 3-5-1-1

Kelowna Rockets 1 N/A 16-33-4-2 0-9-0-1

Lethbridge Hurricanes 2 3-3-0-0 35-19-2-1 6-3-1-0

Red Deer Rebels 2 2-4-0-0 21-28-5-2 5-4-1-0

Regina Pats 1 4-0-0-0 15-34-5-2 2-7-1-0

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Saskatoon 5-3 Win Vs Kamloops - Sat. Feb 22 7:00 PM (MST)

@ Prince Albert 3-1 Win @ Edmonton - Sun. Feb 23 6:00 PM (MST)

Vs Regina 1-0 Win @ Edmonton - Fri. Feb 28 6:00 PM (MST)

Vs Lethbridge 5-1 Win @ Brandon - Sat. Mar 1 6:00 PM (MST)

Vs Edmonton 5-4 Loss Vs Kelowna - Tues. Mar 4 7:00 PM (MST)

