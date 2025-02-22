2025 WHL Playoffs: Clinching Scenarios - Saturday, February 22

February 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







The Prince George Cougars can become the second B.C. Division team to punch their ticket to the postseason on Saturday night.

The Prince George Cougars can clinch a berth in the 2025 WHL Playoffs with:

Any Prince George win at Victoria; and

A Kamloops regulation loss at Medicine Hat; and

A Wenatchee regulation loss at Portland

The Cougars look to qualify for the WHL Playoffs for a fourth straight season.

Prince George features five different scorers who have surpassed the 20-goal mark, highlighted by NHL prospects Riley Heidt (Minnesota Wild), Terik Parascak (Washington Capitals), Zoehn Ziemmer (Los Angeles Kings), veteran Borya Valis and 2025 WHL Trade Deadline acquisition Ben Riche.

Starting netminder Joshua Ravensbergen sits second in the WHL in wins and is ranked first among all North American goaltenders heading into the 2025 NHL Draft.

Prince George (31-18-4-2) faces the B.C. Division-leading Victoria Royals (33-15-3-6) at 6:05 p.m. PST.

The Kamloops Blazers (20-30-4-1) visit the Eastern Conference-leading Medicine Hat Tigers (37-17-3-1) at 7:00 p.m. MST.

Finally, The Wenatchee Wild (19-29-6-1) square off against the Portland Winterhawks (30-21-2-1) at 6:00 p.m. PST.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.