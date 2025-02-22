Americans' Comeback Effort Falls Short In High-Scoring Game Against Spokane

February 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Spokane, WA - The Tri-City Americans (28-23-4-1) found themselves down 5-0 after one period of play against the Spokane Chiefs (38-16-1-1) Friday night, battled back to make things interesting but ultimately fell 9-6.

A nightmare start to the game began just 59 seconds after puck drop as Shea Van Olm took a centering feed off the rush, scoring his WHL-leading 45th of the year to put the Chiefs ahead.

Mathis Preston scored four minutes later to extend the lead before Andrew Cristall picked up his 40th goal of the year 12:08 into the game. Berkly Catton and Preston then scored less than two minutes apart as the Chiefs carried their 5-0 lead into the intermission, ending the night for Lukas Matecha who gave up five goals on 14 shots. Ryan Grout started in net for the middle frame.

Tri-City couldn't have asked for a better start to the second period however, scoring just 15 seconds in. Chiefs goaltender Dawson Cowan fired the puck around the boards from behind his net, but it was picked off by Savin Virk.

Virk quickly threw the puck toward the net and Jake Gudelj was able to redirect it in for his 14th of the season, getting the Americans on the board. The goal gave the Americans a jolt as they had a number of high-quality scoring chances in the following shifts, but couldn't capitalize on them.

The Americans then went to a power play, but it was Spokane taking advantage. Owen Martin snuck behind the Americans defensemen and took a breakaway pass, scoring a shorthanded goal 3:51 into the second period. It was the fourth shorthanded goal Tri-City has given up this season.

They shook it off quickly as Cash Koch, back in the lineup after missing 17 days with an injury, scored on a two-on-one rush 2:30 after the goal to make it 6-2. Five and a half minutes later, Virk took a cross-ice pass on an odd-man rush and scored his 16th of the year to get Tri-City within three with 8:02 to play in the second. Spokane scored a power play goal at 13:57 to make it 7-3, but Charlie Elick beat Cowan through the five hole just 19 seconds later to cut it down to 7-4. The goal ended the night for Cowan who gave up four goals on 14 shots.

Once again Spokane answered quickly as Catton slid the puck through the five hole of Grout on a chance in tight, restoring the Chiefs four-goal lead heading into the third period.

Just under six minutes into the third Max Curran brought the Americans within three, pulling a loose puck off the pads of Carter Esler and picking up his 19th of the year to bring it to 8-5.

Three minutes later the Americans scored a shorthanded goal of their own as Spokane turned the puck over in the neutral zone, resulting in a two-on-oh rush. Jake Sloan slid the puck to Virk who scored his second of the game 9:07 into the third, getting the Americans within two at 8-6.

The game then remained 8-6 for nearly seven minutes before Rasmus Ekstrom deflected a point shot over the shoulder of Grout with 4:03 remaining, making the final score 9-6.

Tri-City and Spokane meet again at the Toyota Center on Saturday, a 6:05 puck drop.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.