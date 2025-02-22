Pats Wrap up Weekend with Loss to Raiders

February 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats opened their three-game homestand with a 3-0 loss to the Prince Albert Raiders on Saturday inside the Brandt Centre.

Max Hildebrand made 22 saves for his fifth career shutout, and third of the season. Meanwhile, Pats goaltender Ewan Huet also had a steady performance with 23 saves, including a handful of huge stops to keep the Pats within striking distance.

The contest was scoreless up until the final minute of the second period where Harrison Lodewyk popped home a rebound. In the third, Tomas Mrsic added an insurance marker three minutes in.

FINAL SCORE: Raiders 3, Pats 0

THE GOALS

First Period

No scoring.

Second Period

1-0: Raiders at 19:51 - Harrison Lodewyk (10), assisted by Rilen Kovacevic & Niall Crocker // Crocker worked the puck deep on the left side of the Pats zone. Kovacevic then drop to the front of the net where the puck ended up on Lodewyk's stick and he put it past Huet to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead late the second period.

Third Period

2-0: Raiders at 3:20 - Tomas Mrsic (32), unassisted // Mrsic carried the puck deep to the left side of the Pats zone and as he got to the goal line he fired a shot that got through Huet to extend the Raiders' lead to 2-0.

3-0: Raiders at 19:50 - Brayden Dube (26), assisted by Tomas Mrsic (EN) // The Raiders stole the puck and went in on a two-man breakaway and sealed the game with the empty net goal.

THE STATISTICS

SOG: Regina - 6-8-10-24 | Prince Albert - 9-6-11-26

PP: Regina - 0/3 | Prince Albert - 0/3

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Ewan Huet (23 saves / 25 shots)

Prince Albert: Max Hildebrand (24 saves / 24 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Max Hildebrand (24SV, SO) - Raiders

Second: Tomas Mrsic (1G-1A) - Raiders

Third: Braxton Whitehead - Pats

JUST NOTES

The Pats have now been shutout six times this season, including three of the last four games. Prince Albert is now 5-0-1-1 versus the Pats this season. The Pats are 2-4-0-1 against the Raiders. Regina fell to 15-35-5-2 while the Raiders improved to 33-19-3-1.

COMING UP

The Pats next game is on home ice when they play host to the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday, February 28th at the Brandt Centre, with a 7pm puck drop. Get your tickets at ReginaPats.com.

