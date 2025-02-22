Pats Wrap up Weekend with Loss to Raiders
February 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats opened their three-game homestand with a 3-0 loss to the Prince Albert Raiders on Saturday inside the Brandt Centre.
Max Hildebrand made 22 saves for his fifth career shutout, and third of the season. Meanwhile, Pats goaltender Ewan Huet also had a steady performance with 23 saves, including a handful of huge stops to keep the Pats within striking distance.
The contest was scoreless up until the final minute of the second period where Harrison Lodewyk popped home a rebound. In the third, Tomas Mrsic added an insurance marker three minutes in.
FINAL SCORE: Raiders 3, Pats 0
THE GOALS
First Period
No scoring.
Second Period
1-0: Raiders at 19:51 - Harrison Lodewyk (10), assisted by Rilen Kovacevic & Niall Crocker // Crocker worked the puck deep on the left side of the Pats zone. Kovacevic then drop to the front of the net where the puck ended up on Lodewyk's stick and he put it past Huet to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead late the second period.
Third Period
2-0: Raiders at 3:20 - Tomas Mrsic (32), unassisted // Mrsic carried the puck deep to the left side of the Pats zone and as he got to the goal line he fired a shot that got through Huet to extend the Raiders' lead to 2-0.
3-0: Raiders at 19:50 - Brayden Dube (26), assisted by Tomas Mrsic (EN) // The Raiders stole the puck and went in on a two-man breakaway and sealed the game with the empty net goal.
THE STATISTICS
SOG: Regina - 6-8-10-24 | Prince Albert - 9-6-11-26
PP: Regina - 0/3 | Prince Albert - 0/3
THE GOALTENDING BATTLE
Regina: Ewan Huet (23 saves / 25 shots)
Prince Albert: Max Hildebrand (24 saves / 24 shots)
THE 3 STARS
First: Max Hildebrand (24SV, SO) - Raiders
Second: Tomas Mrsic (1G-1A) - Raiders
Third: Braxton Whitehead - Pats
JUST NOTES
The Pats have now been shutout six times this season, including three of the last four games. Prince Albert is now 5-0-1-1 versus the Pats this season. The Pats are 2-4-0-1 against the Raiders. Regina fell to 15-35-5-2 while the Raiders improved to 33-19-3-1.
COMING UP
The Pats next game is on home ice when they play host to the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday, February 28th at the Brandt Centre, with a 7pm puck drop. Get your tickets at ReginaPats.com.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2025
- Broncos Split Weekend Home-Stand with 4-2 Win Over Wheat Kings - Swift Current Broncos
- Wheat Kings Fight Back, Fall Short in Swift Current - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Hitmen Silence Warriors - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Pats Wrap up Weekend with Loss to Raiders - Regina Pats
- Cicek Undergoes Sugery - Kelowna Rockets
- 2025 WHL Playoffs: Clinching Scenarios - Saturday, February 22 - Prince George Cougars
- Game Preview: Cougars at Royals: 0 - Prince George Cougars
- Game Preview: Game 59 vs Kamloops Blazers - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Day Hub: February 22 vs Wenatchee - Portland Winterhawks
- Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - February 22, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Broncos Close out Home Stand against Wheat Kings - Swift Current Broncos
- Rockets Drop 5-1 Decision To Giants On Friday Night - Kelowna Rockets
- Five-Goal First Boosts Spokane to Topsy-Turvy 9-6 Victory Over Rival Americans - Spokane Chiefs
- Americans' Comeback Effort Falls Short In High-Scoring Game Against Spokane - Tri-City Americans
- Tigers Open Weekend with 5-4 Loss to Edmonton - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Lipinski Has 4-Point Night as Giants Take Down Rockets 5-1 - Vancouver Giants
- Wild Roar Back Late, Snare 2-1 Overtime Win Over Seattle Friday - Wenatchee Wild
- Cougars Drop 5-3 Decision to Royals in Victoria - Prince George Cougars
- T-Birds Edged in OT by Wild - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Oil Kings Win Back-And-Forth Affair with Tigers - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Ondřej Štěbeták Stops 42 in Close Loss to Everett - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.