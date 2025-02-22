Rockets Drop 5-1 Decision To Giants On Friday Night

February 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets' Nate Corbet on game night

The Kelowna Rockets got a goal from Kalder Varga, but it wasn't enough as the Rockets fell 5-1 to the Vancouver Giants on Friday night at Prospera Place.

GAME SUMMARY

Jaden Lipinski would open the scoring in the game, beating Rockets goaltender Jake Pilon less than six minutes into the game to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. The Giants would add to their lead when Tyler Thorpe would score his 23rd of the season shorthanded to put Vancouver ahead by two. Kalder Varga would get the Rockets on the board when he broke in on Giants goaltender Burke Hood and beat him for his 10th goal of the season.

Lipinski would regain Vancouver's two goal lead six minutes into the second period putting the visitors up by two entering the third period where Tyus Sparks and Adam Titlbach rounded out the scoring.

"We want to play games and we're getting that opportunity," said Rockets Interim Head Coach Derrick Martin. "We had a good week of practice, a good morning skate and we've got enough good things in our game going on right now and we get another opportunity tomorrow night."

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kelowna outshot Vancouver 34-29

Both teams went 0/3 on the power play

Jake Pilon made 24 saves

UP NEXT

Kelowna will now set out to the Vancouver area for a rematch with the Giants the following night, beginning an eight-game road trip which takes the Rockets to Vancouver, Prince George and then to Alberta. Kelowna will return home on March 14th when they host the Kamloops Blazers.

