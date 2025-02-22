Game Day Hub: February 22 vs Wenatchee

The Portland Winterhawks are set to return home for Art Night, hosting the Wenatchee Wild for their final regular-season matchup on Saturday, February 22 at 6:00 PM at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The team will then face the Spokane Chiefs for Mascot Night on Sunday, February 23 at 4:00 PM, also at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: Black

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks battled with the Everett Silvertips Friday night and came up short of the win by a score of 4-1. The game remained 2-0 in favor of the 'Tips after 40 minutes of play before the Hawks came within one early in the third period when defenceman Ryder Thompson scored his eighth goal of the season in his 250th game in the Western League. Everett responded quickly on the power play and rookie defenceman Landon Dupont sealed the 4-1 win with the empty netter. Hawks' goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták stopped over 40 shots for the first time since Nov. 30, for his third time of the season.

Celebrate Art Night at the Glass Palace

Watching the Wild

The Wenatchee Wild enter tonight's contest with a 19-29-6-1 record and are coming off a 2-1 gutsy overtime win against Seattle on Friday night where defenceman Lukas McClosky netted the game-winner for his sixth of the season only 29 seconds into the extra time. Wenatchee currently sits in 10th place in the Western Conference and 6th in the U.S. division. They have been battling for the final playoff spot and are now three points behind the Seattle Thunderbirds who currently hold the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Offensively, the Wild can rely on forwards Evan Freisen and Miles Cooper to put the puck in the net, while defenceman Reid Anderson dishes the puck well with a team leading 35 helpers on the season, as well as five goals for himself, for 40 points on the season. Cooper put up two goals against the Hawks in their last meeting on Valentine's Day in Wenatchee.

Goaltender Brendan Gee has been the starter for the Wild, and has recorded a 7-10-2-0 record in his 21 games played this season and holds a 3.21 GAA and .889 SV%. Should Gee be the starter tonight, he looks for redemption as Portland buried five goals against him in his last start against the Hawks.

2024-25 Season Series

The Portland Winterhawks and the Wenatchee Wild square off today for the sixth and final regular-season matchup. Portland has a 4-1 advantage over Wenatchee this season, and looks to close out with one more tally in the win column. Last time the two teams met, the score went back and forth before the Hawks beat the Wild in overtime at the Town Toyota Center, as Josh Zakreski sniped the game winner on Valentine's Day. Prior to, Portland beat Wenatchee on home ice as well, when Diego Buttazzoni put up two goals and Marek Schlenker made 39 saves in the victory.

