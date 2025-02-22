Oil Kings Win Back-And-Forth Affair with Tigers

February 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Medicine Hat, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings

While they gave up the first goal in this game, the Oil Kings managed to battle back in the first period and held a 2-1 lead after one period. Veeti Vaisanen got the Tigers on the board around the halfway point of the period before Roan Woodward and Landon Hanson turned things around in a span of 57 seconds, giving the Oil Kings the 2-1 lead.

In the second, the game continued to go back and forth on the ice and the scoreboard. The Tigers grabbed a 3-2 lead in the second off of goals from Oasiz Wiesblatt and Liam Ruck scored but the Oil Kings would storm right back. Gracyn Sawchyn scored on the first half of a four-minute powerplay to tie the game, and then Josh Mori's second of the year gave the Oil Kings the 4-3 lead after 40 minutes of hockey.

The Oil Kings wouldn't relinquish this lead though as in the third, at the 11:21 mark, Adam Jecho extended the Oil Kings lead to 5-3. Ryder Ritchie made it close with a powerplay goal with six minutes to play, but the Oil Kigns would lock things down late, which included a terrific blocker save by Alex Worthington with just seconds left to keep it at a one goal game.

Worthington ultimately made 31 saves for the victory. The Oil Kings powerplay was 1-for-5 and the penalty kill was 1-for-3.

The Oil Kings host Medicine Hat on Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.