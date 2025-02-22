Game Preview: Cougars at Royals: 0

VICTORIA - Tonight, the Prince George Cougars will try to split the weekend series as they take on the Victoria Royals in the back half of a double-header.

-

When: Saturday, Feb. 22

Puck Drop: 6:05 pm

Listen: 94.3 The Goat

Watch: WHL Live

-

Cats Record: 31-18-4-2 (68 Points / 2nd BC Division / 4th Western Conference

Royals Last Game: A 5-3 loss to Victoria on Friday, Feb. 21

-

Royals Record: 33-15-3-6 (75 Points / 1st BC Division / 2nd Western Conference

Royals Last Game: A 5-3 win over the Cougars on Friday, Feb. 21

-

Big Weekend...

Tonight's game for the Cougars against the Royals may just be one of the biggest games of the season. The Cats now sit seven points behind Victoria for top spot in the BC Division, while the Cougars have two games in hand and take on the Royal three more times this season, including tonight. The two teams meet in Prince George in the final week of the regular season.

Clinching Scenario...

There is some clinching scenarios for the Cougars and the 2025 WHL playoffs tonight. Any Cougars win over the Royals securees a playoff spot, other scenarios include a Kamloops regulation loss at Medicine hat or a Wenatchee regulation loss at Portland.

Is Tonight the Night?

Entering tonight's game, Koehn Ziemmer is one goal shy of becoming the Prince George Cougars all-time goal scoring leader. He is tied with alumnus Chase Witala with 120 tallies. Ziemmer's last goal came on Saturday, Feb. 15 in a 5-1 win over the Everett Silvertips.

On the Other Side..

After a trade deadline that saw the Victoria Royals add Kenta Isogai and Brandon Lisowsky, the Royals have been rolling. The Royals enter tonight with points in 8 of their last 10 games. Victoria also sports the second-best power-play in the WHL, connecting over 28% of the time. Draft eligible forward Cole Reschny leads all Royal skaters in points this season with 77 (22-55-77) in 52 games. In goal, the Royals have a nice tandem in both Jayden Kraus and newcomer Johnny Hicks. In 40 games this season, Kraus is 22-8-3-5 with a 2.72 goals against average and a .911 save percentage, For Hicks, he joined the team in January and has suited up in eight games and is 6-2-0-0 in those contests.

Injury/Roster Updates:

- Defenceman Corbin Vaughan serves his tenth and final game of his 10-game suspension he received on Jan. 28 against Swift Current.

What's After Tonight's Game:

Next Game: Tuesday, Feb. 25 vs Kelowna | 7:00 pm

