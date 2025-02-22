Five-Goal First Boosts Spokane to Topsy-Turvy 9-6 Victory Over Rival Americans

February 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs welcomed The Tri-City Americans to town Friday night with open arms and an open net with five goals scored by the Chiefs in the first period.

WHL-leading goal scorer Shea Van Olm wasted no time, finding the net just 59 seconds into the game. With an assist on the goal, Catton expanded his point-streak to 16 games. Cristall also provided a helper on the play.

Shortly after, Mathis Preston scored the second goal after a face off win.

Andrew Cristall scored the third goal of the period by bouncing the puck off the goalie and into the net at 12:08.

At 17:49, Cristall continued his momentum and assisted Chiefs' captain Berkly Catton in his first goal of the night.

Mathis Preston secured the lead with just 28 seconds left on the clock, ending the period with 5-0 lead. Owen Martin provided the lone assist on the goal.

Tri-City took back the puck in the second period, scoring their first goal of the game in the first 15 seconds by former Chiefs, Jake Gudelj.

Martin scored his second of the night shorthanded after a long pass from Saige Weinstein.

Tri-City scored two more goals before Martin won back the puck and scored again with an assist from Cristall and Catton.

Tri-City netted four goals in the second, with the Chiefs scoring three. Catton scored his second of the night at 15:34 after the assists from Cristall and Van Olm. Going into the third, the Chiefs held an 8-4 lead.

Entering the final period, Spokane gave up two goals before Rasmus Ekström scored the Chiefs final goal of the game with a nifty tip-in net front. Defensemen Brayden Crampton and Nathan Mayes provided the assists.

After a topsy-turvy game that saw both starting goaltenders pulled, the Chiefs ended up on top, winning 9-6 in front of 7,633 fans.

Catton earned WHL Top Performer of the day with five points (2G, 3A), while WHL point leader Cristall also had five (1G, 4A) to give him 108 points on the season. Mathis Preston and Martin both found the net twice while Ekström and Van Olm also scored. With two assists in Friday's game, Brayden Crampton has now entered the top ten in all-time scoring for Spokane Chiefs defensemen.

Spokane plays Tri-City Saturday night in enemy territory. Spokane will play in Portland on Sunday before returning home Wednesday night for another TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans featuring WHL-leading goal scorer Shea Van Olm.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.