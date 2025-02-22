Broncos Split Weekend Home-Stand with 4-2 Win Over Wheat Kings

Swift Current, SK - Joey Rocha made 23 saves while Grayson Burzynski scored the game winning with late period offence in the second period for the Swift Current Broncos 4-2-win Saturday night at home over the Brandon Wheat Kings.

The Broncos would get the lone mark in the period as Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB) at 9:48 notching his 9th of the season from Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) 7 Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB).

In the second the Wheat Kings would bounce back with Nicolas Johnson would solve Joey Rocha (Nanaimo, BC) tying the game at 1-1 8:46. Swift Current would get the lead back late in the second when Clarke Caswell would fire an errant shot towards the goal after Trae Wilke (Saskatoon, SK) was denied by Wheat Kings goaltender Ethan Eskit at 14:53. Then with .7 seconds left on the clock Grayson Burzynski would fire home his second of the night from Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) and Rylan Gould to cushion the Swift Current lead to 3-1.

As the third period would head into the home stretch the Wheat Kings would make it a 1-goal game thanks to Caleb Hadland notching his 19th with 4:14 left on the clock leading to the following turn of events. On the inital face-off and transition work by the Wheat Kings would come up big robbing the Brandon attack with the net empty. After a time-out by Brandon, Brady Birinie would win a foot-race to beat out a late icing call and slide the puck to Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB) for his 30th of the season into the open cage. Insuring the victory for the Broncos at home in front of 2263 strong at InnovationPlex.

With the win the Broncos are seven points back of Brandon & Saskatoon for 2nd in the East Division Standings while sitting with a 29-24-1-1 record.

Swift Current will be back in action early on Wednesday afternoon in Calgary at 12 CST.

