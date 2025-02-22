Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - February 22, 2025
February 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Chiefs
Saturday, February 22, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
Inland Imaging First Responders Night
Police vs Fire Game: 4:05 PT. Tickets to Americans game allows entry for Police vs Fire game
Doors Open: 3:40
No Re-Entry between Police vs Fire game and Americans Game
LAST GAME: The Americans battled back after a nightmare start in Spokane last night, down 5-0 after one period, to make things interesting, but ultimately fell 9-6 at the Spokane Arena. Savin Virk led the way offensively with two goals and an assist, including his first career shorthanded goal. Both starting goaltenders were pulled during the game.
VS SPOKANE: Tonight is the seventh of 10 meetings between the Americans and Chiefs. Spokane now holds a 4-3 advantage in the season series after last night's 9-6 victory. The two teams next meet on March 15 in Spokane before the regular season ends with a head-to-head matchup on March 22 at the Toyota Center.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs
Jake Sloan (24-37-61) Andrew Cristall (40-68-108)
Max Curran (19-41-60) Berkly Catton (33-62-95)
Brandon Whynott (23-29-52) Shea Van Olm (45-38-83)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs
Power Play - 16.2% (31-for-191) Power Play - 29.6% (64-for-216)
Penalty Kill - 78.3% (162-for-207) Penalty Kill - 80.9% (174-for-215)
Around the Concourse:
Section D: Fill The Boot
Section J: Auction Navigator Ministries
Section R: Chuck-A-Puck
Section X: Chuck-A-Puck, Pasco Police Cancer Badge Sales
Jersey Auction: Carter Savage #21 White
Gesa Autograph Booth: Austin Zemlak
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Television: SWX/KNDU
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
