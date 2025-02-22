Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - February 22, 2025

February 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Americans vs Chiefs

Saturday, February 22, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT

Inland Imaging First Responders Night

Police vs Fire Game: 4:05 PT. Tickets to Americans game allows entry for Police vs Fire game

Doors Open: 3:40

No Re-Entry between Police vs Fire game and Americans Game

LAST GAME: The Americans battled back after a nightmare start in Spokane last night, down 5-0 after one period, to make things interesting, but ultimately fell 9-6 at the Spokane Arena. Savin Virk led the way offensively with two goals and an assist, including his first career shorthanded goal. Both starting goaltenders were pulled during the game.

VS SPOKANE: Tonight is the seventh of 10 meetings between the Americans and Chiefs. Spokane now holds a 4-3 advantage in the season series after last night's 9-6 victory. The two teams next meet on March 15 in Spokane before the regular season ends with a head-to-head matchup on March 22 at the Toyota Center.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs

Jake Sloan (24-37-61) Andrew Cristall (40-68-108)

Max Curran (19-41-60) Berkly Catton (33-62-95)

Brandon Whynott (23-29-52) Shea Van Olm (45-38-83)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs

Power Play - 16.2% (31-for-191) Power Play - 29.6% (64-for-216)

Penalty Kill - 78.3% (162-for-207) Penalty Kill - 80.9% (174-for-215)

Around the Concourse:

Section D: Fill The Boot

Section J: Auction Navigator Ministries

Section R: Chuck-A-Puck

Section X: Chuck-A-Puck, Pasco Police Cancer Badge Sales

Jersey Auction: Carter Savage #21 White

Gesa Autograph Booth: Austin Zemlak

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Television: SWX/KNDU

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Follow us on social media:Twitter » Facebook » Instagram

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.