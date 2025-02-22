Cougars Drop 5-3 Decision to Royals in Victoria

February 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







VICTORIA - The Prince George Cougars out together a tremendous first period and scored the first goal of the game, however, were unable to sustain the pressure and dropped a 5-3 decision to the Victoria Royals, Friday at the Save on Foods Memorial Centre.

GAME SUMMARY

The Cougars came out flying in the opening ten minutes, applying relentless pressure and physicality. Their effort paid off at 8:33 when Terik Parascak capitalized on a crisp feed from Riley Heidt to open the scoring. However, the Royals responded late in the period, netting the equalizer at 17:18. The teams remained deadlocked at 1-1 after twenty minutes.

Victoria took control in the second, generating sustained pressure and striking twice in under two minutes (4:27 and 6:07) to grab a 3-1 lead. Despite some pushback from the Cougars, the Royals held firm, carrying their two-goal advantage into the final frame.

The Royals extended their lead early in the third, adding goals at 1:08 and 7:02 to make it 5-1. Refusing to go quietly, the Cougars found life midway through the period. Aiden Foster buried his seventh of the season at 11:21, followed by Viliam Kmec, whose shot deflected off a Royals player and in at 14:45, cutting the deficit to 5-3. The late surge forced Victoria to take a timeout, but despite sustained pressure, the Cougars couldn't close the gap and ultimately fell 5-3.

Stats and Standouts...

- Terik Parascak led all Cougars tonight with three points in the setback. Parascak's goal raised another $200 to the Honor House Society.

What's Next?

Next Game: Saturday, Feb. 22 at Victoria | 6:05 pm

Next Home Game: Tuesday, Feb. 25 vs Kelowna | 7:00 pm

