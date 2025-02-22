T-Birds Edged in OT by Wild

February 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - Scott Ratzlaff was stellar again, posting 30 saves as the Seattle Thunderbirds earned a point in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Wenatchee Wild Friday at the Town Toyota Center. The T-Birds continue to hold down the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, leading both the Wild and Kamloops Blazers by three points. Seattle returns home Saturday to finish the weekend. They host the Everett Silvertips at the accesso ShoWare Center. Game time is 6:05 p.m.

Ratzlaff put together a 164:19-minute stretch of shutout hockey dating back to the first period of Seattle's game last Saturday against Portland before he eventually allowed a goal to the Wild, late in the third period.

"He needed more run support tonight, so to speak," commented head coach Matt O'Dette of his goalie's effort. "Scotty played a really good game. He's playing some good hockey for us. He gave us a chance to win."

Seattle (22-29-3-1) got their only goal at 5:58 of the first period. Matej Pekar scored his 16th of the season, finishing off a feed from Brayden Schuurman. The game would stay that way until the 15:01 mark of the third when Wenatchee would tie it up. "The tying goal was off a bounce through some legs that landed on their guy's stick," said O'Dette. "Really difficult for Scotty to see that one."

The Wild would score just 29-seconds into the overtime to win it. "It came off a poor play in the offensive zone that led to a 2-on-1 rush," explained O'Dette of the winning goal. "It was over quick."

The Thunderbirds were outshot 12-4 in the third period and 32-22 for the game. "Give them credit, they played a good hockey game," said O'Dette of the Wild. "Every game going forward is going to be a battle. They're the team chasing us and they were urgent and desperate. We needed to match that. We had some chances. Their goalie made some good saves but just not enough volume in terms of shots tonight for us."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

The T-Birds played the game without leading goal scorer Nathan Pilling, who served out the first game of a league imposed two game suspension. He will miss Saturday's game at home against Everett as well.

Braeden Cootes and Hyde Davidson returned to the lineup. Cootes had missed three games with a lower body injury. Davidson missed the last eight games with an upper bod injury.

The T-Birds played the game penalty free, not allowing Wenatchee a power play opportunity.

Seattle finished their six game season series against Wenatchee with a record of 4-1-1-0.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.