Wheat Kings Fight Back, Fall Short in Swift Current
February 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Brandon Wheat Kings News Release
The Wheat Kings showed no quit despite the numbers working against them in the third period against the Swift Current Broncos. They simply ran out of time.
Nicholas Johnson and Caleb Hadland scored, and Ethan Eskit finished with 29 saves as the Wheat Kings fell 4-2.
"I thought our third period was quite strong and our guys showed a lot of heart," said Wheat Kings head coach and GM Marty Murray. "We had some really good opportunities to tie the game up and came up a little short."
Midway through the first period, the Broncos broke through the defensive bubble. Luke Mistelbacher fired a hard pass from the right wing that bounced its way to the slot and right to the tape of Grayson Burzynski for the opening tally.
It took the Wheat Kings just over a period to respond, but they tied it up. Nolan Flamand won a battle behind the net and sent the puck out to Johnson, who showed great patience cutting to the backhand and tucking it home.
But the Broncos got it back off a bad turnover as the Wheat Kings tried to clear the zone. Eskit made a great stop on Trae Wilke, but Clarke Caswell found the rebound and hooked it home to make it 2-1.
With time ticking down in the second, the Wheat Kings relaxed at just the wrong moment. Brady Birnie fed the puck to Burzynski from behind the net, and he scored a deflating goal with just .7 seconds remaining in the middle frame.
In the third period, the Wheat Kings gave themselves some life. Dominik Petr won a battle on the forecheck and sent the puck out front to Hadland, and Hadland sniped his 19th.
With the Wheat Kings' net empty, however, the Broncos put the game out of reach. Birnie won a footrace as the Broncos dumped the puck down ice and fed it out front for the empty netter by Carlin Dezainde.
The Wheat Kings have a run of three straight at home, and are hoping for some better news on the health front in between now and then. First up are the Edmonton Oil Kings on Wednesday night.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2025
- Broncos Split Weekend Home-Stand with 4-2 Win Over Wheat Kings - Swift Current Broncos
- Wheat Kings Fight Back, Fall Short in Swift Current - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Hitmen Silence Warriors - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Pats Wrap up Weekend with Loss to Raiders - Regina Pats
- Cicek Undergoes Sugery - Kelowna Rockets
- 2025 WHL Playoffs: Clinching Scenarios - Saturday, February 22 - Prince George Cougars
- Game Preview: Cougars at Royals: 0 - Prince George Cougars
- Game Preview: Game 59 vs Kamloops Blazers - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Day Hub: February 22 vs Wenatchee - Portland Winterhawks
- Preview: Americans vs Chiefs - February 22, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Broncos Close out Home Stand against Wheat Kings - Swift Current Broncos
- Rockets Drop 5-1 Decision To Giants On Friday Night - Kelowna Rockets
- Five-Goal First Boosts Spokane to Topsy-Turvy 9-6 Victory Over Rival Americans - Spokane Chiefs
- Americans' Comeback Effort Falls Short In High-Scoring Game Against Spokane - Tri-City Americans
- Tigers Open Weekend with 5-4 Loss to Edmonton - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Lipinski Has 4-Point Night as Giants Take Down Rockets 5-1 - Vancouver Giants
- Wild Roar Back Late, Snare 2-1 Overtime Win Over Seattle Friday - Wenatchee Wild
- Cougars Drop 5-3 Decision to Royals in Victoria - Prince George Cougars
- T-Birds Edged in OT by Wild - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Oil Kings Win Back-And-Forth Affair with Tigers - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Ondřej Štěbeták Stops 42 in Close Loss to Everett - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brandon Wheat Kings Stories
- Wheat Kings Fight Back, Fall Short in Swift Current
- Wheat Kings' Winning Streak Ends with Shutout Loss to Calgary
- Wheat Kings Earn Gutsy Win over Raiders to Take East Division Lead
- Baumuller Leads Wheat Kings Past Blades for Fourth Straight Win
- Wheat Kings Make Shots Count In Shooting Gallery Game Against Moose Jaw