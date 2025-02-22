Broncos Close out Home Stand against Wheat Kings

February 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - A four game game home stand comes to a close for the Swift Current Broncos (28-24-1-1) as they host the Brandon Wheat Kings (30-17-4-3) for the final time in the 2024-25 WHL season Saturday night.

The Broncos are looking for win after dropping Friday's tilt with the Regina Pats 4-1 and have lost four of their last five games coming into the match-up with the Wheat Kings, while Brandon is one point back of Prince Albert for 1st in the East Division standings and 7-1-1-1 in their last eleven games sporting the best track record in that time frame in the division.

Tonight is Oil & Gas Appreciation night in part of the Broncos Industry Weekend presented by CAPP. Tickets are still available by visiting The Stable or scbroncos.com.

You can catch the game live on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 6:45 and Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 PM.

For more on tonight's game visit the Game Notes & Stats links above.

2024-25 Regular Season: 28-24-1-1 Home: 17-10-1-0 Away: 11-14-0-1

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 11-8-1-0 Home: 5-3-1-0 Away: 6-5-0-0

LAST GAME 4-1 L vs Pats: Hunter Mayo opened the scoring but the Regina Pats scored twice with the man-advantage followed by a pair of third period goals to seal Regina's victory over the Swift Current Broncos Friday night. The season series between the Pats & Broncos is dead even at 2-2.

VS. BRANDON: This is the sixth and final encounter between the Broncos & Wheat Kings this season. With both teams picking up a pair of wins in their opponent's home rink but the most recent win by Brandon on February 11th puts them one win ahead of Swift Current in the season series of three games to two. Broncos defenceman Grayson Burzynski leads the Broncos in scoring against Brandon this season with two goals and five assists in four games against Brandon. Since 1996, the Broncos are 79-88-14-9 (seven ties) against the Wheat Kings. While at home, Swift Current is 40-42-6-3 (four ties) against Brandon.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

October 5/2024 - at Brandon (4-3 SOW SC) September 30/2024 - at Brandon (6-3 BDN)

November 23/2024 - at Brandon (7-3 BDN) October 4/2023 - at Brandon (6-2 SC)

December 30/2024 - at Swift Current (3-1 BDN) January 12/2024 - at Brandon (7-3 SC)

January 1/2025 - at Brandon (5-2 SC) February 3/2024 - at Swift Current (5-4 OT BDN)

February 11/2025 - at Swift Current March 9/2024 - at Swift Current (6-3 SC)

February 22/2025 - at Swift Current February 17/2024 - at Swift Current (6-2 W)

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.