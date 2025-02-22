Hitmen Silence Warriors

February 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - Calgary scored to goals in the first period less than a minute apart and handed the Warriors a 5-1 loss Saturday the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

The first period was tight as both teams fought for ice to be creative with the puck. The solid defensive play in the first twenty minutes limited the quality shots as they combined for 16 in the frame.

Calgary snagged the game's first goal with eight and a half minutes remaining when Ethan Moore scored off the rush. 58 seconds later, Hitmen captain Carson Wetsch drove up the ice on the left wing and then cut to the net where he beat Josh Banini between his pads, giving the visitors a two-goal advantage.

In the second, the teams continued to battle, trying to make it hard to create offence. However, as the period went on, both teams found ways to generate quality shots.

Six minutes into the middle period, Ben Kindel set up Oliver Tulk in the Moose Jaw right circle where he let a quick shot go that found the back of the net, giving Calgary a 3-0 lead.

Moose Jaw continued to battle and as the period went on, they were able to find lanes toward the Calgary net.

With four and a half minutes remaining, 16-year-old affiliated player William Degagne pushed the puck up the ice to Krzysztof Macias. The 20-year-old import drove down the Calgary left boards and continued to control the puck as he came out on the right side of the net. The puck bounced to Luke Moroz on the left side of the net where he scored his fifth of the season and first as a Warrior to get Moose Jaw on the scoreboard.

Moving to the third period, Moose Jaw had their moments of pressure but they were not able to finish on the drives they developed. Calgary would add two goals in the final minutes, one of which was an empty netter, and go on to beat the Warriors 5-1.

The Warriors have the next two days off to prepare for a Tuesday tilt against the Edmonton Oil Kings. Tickets are available online at www.mjwarriors.ca or the Moose Jaw Events Centre Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.