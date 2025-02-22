Cicek Undergoes Sugery

February 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets forward Michael Cicek

Kelowna Rockets overage forward Michael Cicek has undergone successful surgery to repair a laceration in his left forearm and will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Following surgery, Cicek is resting comfortably in the hospital as he begins his recovery process.

Cicek suited up in 52 games this season and was second on the Rockets in points with 40 and third on the team in goals with 17.

Over the duration of his Western Hockey League career, Cicek has suited up in 189 games with both Kelowna and the Spokane Chiefs, scoring 31 goals and adding 65 assists for 96 points.

