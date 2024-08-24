Omaha Rally Falls Score in 5-2 Loss to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Omaha Storm Chasers could not clinch the series win as they fell behind in the second inning and trailed all night, dropping the fifth game of the series to the Buffalo Bisons 4-2 Saturday at Sahlen Field.

The Bisons worked onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning as three walks by starting pitcher Noah Cameron loaded the bases and a two-run single put Buffalo up 2-0.

In the bottom of the third inning Buffalo added another run to its lead for a 3-0 game as two hits and a walk crossed home another run for a three-run lead in favor of the Bisons.

The Storm Chasers struggled to score for the first six innings as they mustered just three hits, while drawing three walks and stranding six on base.

Cameron earned his fifth quality start in as many starts with the Chasers this season as he threw 6.0 innings and allowed just the three runs, with six strikeouts and a pair of 1-2-3 innings.

Omaha finally scored in the top of the seventh as singles by Devin Mann and John Rave and a pair of hit batters, including Nick Loftin with the bases loaded, scored Mann for the first run. With the bases loaded and just one out, Tyler Gentry grounded out into a double play to end the inning as the Chasers were able to only score the one run and move the score to 3-1.

The Bisons extended their lead back to three runs in the bottom of the seventh as Noah Murdock loaded the bases with a single, hit batter and walk, then a run scored on a fielder's choice and throwing error by Cam Devanney, for a 4-1 game through seven innings.

Jonathan Bowlan took over for Murdock in the bottom of the eighth and tossed a 1-2-3 inning, keeping the game at a three-run margin into the ninth.

The Chasers had one last rally saved for the ninth as Austin Nola doubled with one out, then scored on a two-out RBI double from Loftin, to cut the score to 4-2. Despite bringing the tying run to the plate, the Chasers could not add on and fell for a second time this week, a 4-2 loss to the Bisons.

With the series lead, the Storm Chasers will try again to clinch this week's series against Buffalo Sunday, August 25 at Sahlen Field as first pitch is slated for 12:05 p.m. CT and left-handed pitcher Anthony Veneziano will take the mound for Omaha.

